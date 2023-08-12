Cadiz vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14th 2023

Cadiz will host Deportivo Alaves at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Monday in the opening game of the 2023-24 La Liga campaign.

The home side had their struggles in La Liga last season but ultimately avoided the drop and are now set to play a fourth consecutive season in the Spanish top flight. They finished 14th in the league table last season with 42 points from 38 games, two points above Real Valladolid in the first relegation spot.

Cadiz performed well in their friendly outings during the off-season, closing things out with a win on penalties over Lecce and they will be looking to kick on from that next week.

Deportivo Alaves, meanwhile, achieved promotion from the Spanish second tier last season and have now returned to La Liga after a one-season absence. They finished fourth in the La Liga 2 standings and faced Eibar in the playoff semifinals, picking up a 3-1 aggregate win before beating Levante 1-0 in the final.

The visitors were beaten 2-1 by Burgos in their final pre-season outing and will be looking to shake that off when they return to competitive action on Monday.

Cadiz vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the 35th meeting between Cadiz and Alaves. The hosts have won 13 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 11 times. There have been 10 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have lost just one of their last 11 games in this fixture.

The visitors have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

Seven of Cadiz's 10 league wins last season came on home turf.

Eight of Alaves' nine league defeats last season came away from home.

El Submarino Amarillo were the joint-lowest-scoring side in La Liga last season with a goal tally of 30.

Cadiz vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Cadiz have lost just one of their last eight matches after losing five of their previous eight. They have won their last three home league games and will be looking forward to Monday's clash.

Alaves have lost two of their last three games after going undefeated in their 10 games prior. They have struggled for results on the road of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-0 Deportivo Alaves

Cadiz vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cadiz to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)