Cadiz vs Deportivo Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Cadiz entertain Deportivo Alaves at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Saturday as La Liga action returns over the weekend.

In this bottom-of-the-table clash, both teams will be hoping to return to winning ways. Cadiz are winless in their last four games and Alaves have picked up just one win in their eight league fixtures so far.

Cadiz suffered a 2-0 loss at Espanyol in their previous outing while Alaves suffered their fourth 1-0 defeat of the season against Real Betis. Borja Iglesias scored an 89th-minute winner at the Mendizorroza.

Cadiz vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head

The two teams have squared off 18 times across all competitions. Cadiz have the upper hand in this fixture with seven games but Alaves are also not far behind with four wins.

Three of Alaves' wins have come since 2005 and they have been the better side in recent times as Cadiz have been winless against them since 2004.

They last squared off in La Liga action last season at Mendizorroza. The game ended in a 1-1 draw with Alex Fernandez canceling out Joselu's first-half goal in the 84th minute.

Cadiz form guide (La Liga): L-D-L-D-W

Deportivo Alaves form guide (La Liga): L-L-W-L-L

Cadiz vs Deportivo Alaves Team News

Cadiz

Jon Ander Garrido continues to be on the sidelines Los Piratas. Jose Mari has recovered from an injury that kept him out of action for over two months. He has been training regularly but is not in contention to start yet.

Injured: Jon Ander Garrido, Jose Mari

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Deportivo Alaves

Club manager Javier Calleja does not have any injury or suspension concerns to worry about for this trip to southern Spain.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cadiz vs Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jeremias Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Varazdat Haroyan, Fali, Iza; Jens Jonsson, Tomas Alarcon, Alex Fernandez, Salvi Sanchez; Rubén Sobrino, Alvaro Negredo

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fernando Pacheco; Martin Aguirregabiria, Ximo Navarro, Victor Laguardia, Matt Miazga; Ruben Duarte, Miguel de la Fuente, Toni Moya, Mamadou Loum; Joselu, John Guidetti

Cadiz vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Deportivo Alaves are the lowest-scoring side in the division with just two goals in eight games. Cadiz have conceded 13 goals, the same as Alaves, but should be able to put up a challenge against the visitors in this home game.

A narrow win for the hosts looks like the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-0 Deportivo Alaves.

Edited by Shardul Sant