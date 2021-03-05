Cadiz vs Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

La Liga's relegation battle takes centre-stage as Cadiz face off against Eibar at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza on Saturday.

The Andalusian hosts and their Basque visitors are both in terrible form, having last won a game in early January.

Cadiz sit 15th in the table, three points ahead of 16th-placed Eibar, who are level on points with Deportivo Alaves in the relegation zone. Clearly, this is a must-win game for both sides.

A late penalty from Alex Fernandez earned Cadiz a point away to Barcelona a fortnight ago, as the game ended 1-1. However, Cadiz were on the other end of a late goal last week, losing 0-1 to Real Betis at home.

It's been a demoralizing couple of weeks for Basque side Eibar. First, they lost 1-0 away to fellow relegation rivals Elche before only managing a 1-1 draw at home to bottom-dwellers SD Huesca.

Jose Luis Mendilibar's men needed Pape Diop's 83rd-minute goal to rescue a point.

Cadiz vs Eibar Head-to-Head

Eibar have won four of the last six games between the two sides, with Cadiz managing two wins against their Basque opponents this century.

The reverse fixture earlier this season was the first time they met in over a decade, with Cadiz shocking Eibar 2-0 away from home at the Ipurua.

Cadiz form guide in La Liga: L-D-L-L-L

Eibar form guide in La Liga: D-L-D-L-L

Cadiz vs Eibar Team News

Cadiz

Alvaro Cervera is without fullbacks Carlos Akapo and Luismi Quezada, with Iza Carcelen and Alfonso Espino continuing in their stead.

Fali came off injured against Real Betis and is a doubt for this game, with Juan Cala ready to replace him at centre-back.

Augusto Fernandez is also working his way back to fitness, so Jon Ander and Alex Fernandez should continue in midfield.

Injured: Carlos Akapo, Luismi Quezada

Doubtful: Fali, Augusto Fernandez

Suspended: None

Eibar

Jose Luis Mendilibar lost Pedro Bigas to injury in the game against Huesca. The centre-back ought to be replaced by Anaitz Arbilla. Rober Correa is a doubt for this game, however, Alejandro Pozo is preferred at right-back anyway.

Despite the disappointing results, Mendilibar is likely to stick with his previous lineup. However, Takashi Inui may feature on the wings, as Bryan Gil's involvement is in doubt.

Injured: Pedro Bigas

Doubtful: Rober Correa, Bryan Gil

Suspended: None

Cadiz vs Eibar Predicted XI

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jeremias Ledesma (GK); Iza Carcelen, Juan Cala, Marcos Mauro, Alfonso Espino; Salvi Sanchez, Jon Ander, Alex Fernandez, Alberto Perea; Ruben Sobrino, Alvaro Negredo

Eibar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marko Dmitrovic (GK); Alejandro Pozo, Paulo Oliveira, Anaitz Arbilla, Jose Angel; Pedro Leon, Papakouli Diop, Edu Exposito, Takashi Inui; Sergei Enrich, Kike Garcia

Cadiz vs Eibar Prediction

Cadiz have one win in their last 13 league games, which has seen them slide down the table. However, Eibar are hardly any better, and have the same record as their opponents.

The hosts may have won the reverse fixture, but they were in form at the time, which is definitely not the case at the moment.

We expect a low-scoring encounter, with both sides sharing the spoils.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-1 Eibar