Cadiz vs Elche prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Cadiz will host Elche at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza on Saturday in the penultimate matchday of La Liga.

The home side come into this game off the back of a thrilling 3-2 defeat away to Osasuna. Ante Budimir scored a brace to help the hosts win the five-goal thriller.

Elche were on the wrong end of a 2-0 defeat to Deportivo Alaves on home soil. Luis Rioja and Joselu scored in each half to give the visitors all three points.

The defeat was a sucker punch for the Valencian side's chances of avoiding the drop. They currently sit in 19th spot and are three points away from safety.

Cadiz have ensured their safety and sit in 12th spot, having garnered 43 points from 36 games to date.

Cadiz vs Elche Head-to-Head

Cadiz have six wins and three defeats from their last 17 games with Elche. Draws have been a recurring theme in games between the sides, with eight previous matches having ended in stalemates.

One of those came in their most recent meeting, a 1-1 draw played out in November 2020. Lucas Boye and Alvaro Gimenez scored in both halves to ensure a share of the spoils.

Cadiz have impressed in recent weeks, with just two losses registered in their last eight league matches. This form helped them steer clear of the relegation zone.

By contrast, Elche are currently on a three-game losing run and are running out of time to ensure their survival.

Cadiz form guide: L-W-W-D-L

Elche form guide: L-L-L-W-D

Cadiz vs Elche Team News

Cadiz

The hosts have five players currently sidelined by injuries. Carlos Akapo (groin), Cala (knee), Salvi Sanchez (calf), Alex Fernandez and Luismi Quezada (muscle) are all unavailable for selection.

Furthermore, Jose Mari and Fali have served out their suspensions for accumulated yellow cards and should be back for selection.

Injuries: Salvi Sanchez, Alex Fernandez, Luismi Quezeda, Cala, Carlos Akapo

Suspension: None

Elche

Defender Johan Mojica has been ruled out with a muscle injury. Furthermore, Raul Guti is suspended for the red card he received against Sociedad.

Injury: Johan Mojica

Suspension: Raul Guti

🎙𝗥𝗗𝗣 | Fran Escribá



💬 “Será un partido difícil ante el Cádiz. Tenemos que evitar que la necesidad se convierta en ansiedad” #MuchoElche 💚 — Elche Club de Fútbol 🌴 (@elchecf) May 14, 2021

Cadiz vs Elche Predicted XI

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Gil (GK); Alfonso Espino, Marcos Mauro, Pedro Aicala, Alberto Perea; Anthony Lozano, Jon Ander, Jens Joensson, Isaac Carcalen; Ruben Sobrino, Ivan Saponjic

Elche Predicted XI (4-4-2): Paulo Gazzaniga (GK), Antonio Barragan, Dani Calvo, Gonzalo Verdu, Helibelton Palacios, Josan, Omenuke Mfulu, Fidel Chaves, Lucas Boye, Pere Milla

Cadiz vs Elche Prediction

The hosts have been more consistent throughout the season. Even though Elche are more desperate for points, their struggles in attack mean that they might not muster enough firepower to get the necessary result.

Games involving Cadiz tend to be relatively expansive affairs, but they are not likely to struggle against a blunt Elche attack.

We are predicting a comfortable victory for Alvaro Cervera's side.

Prediction: Cadiz 2-0 Elche