Cadiz vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022

Cadiz will host Espanyol at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in La Liga on Sunday (October 9) as both teams look to pick up just their second win of the season.

With only four points in seven games, Los Piratas are second from bottom in the standings but have avoided defeat in their last two games. After opening their season with five straight defeats, Cadiz won for the first time this season when they saw off Real Valladolid 1-0, netting an injury time winner.

That was followed by a goalless draw with Villarreal as things are starting to look up for the Andalusian outfit.

Espanyol, meanwhile, haven't covered themselves in glory either, as they sit precariously above the relegation zone with five points from seven games.

The Periquitos also have just one win to show for their efforts - a narrow 1-0 defeat of Athletic Bilbao on matchday four - but have gone off the boil since then. Diego Martinez's side were minutes away from their second win last weekend, but Valencia held them to a 2-2 draw with a stoppage-time equaliser.

Espanyol had fought back from a goal down to lead 2-1 in the 83rd minute as three points appeared to have been secured. However, Eray Comert struck for the Bats in the 96th minute to break Espanyol hearts.

Cadiz vs Espanyol Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Espanyol have won exactly half of their previous ten meetings with Cadiz, losing four times.

Cadiz have won just six of their 24 meetings with Espanyol in La Liga.

Espanyol have avoided defeat in nine of their previous 12 visits to Cadiz.

At home, Cadiz have drawn seven of their 12 away games with Espanyol.

Having avoided a loss in their last two games, Cadiz could go three La Liga games unbeaten for the first since March 2021.

Espanyol have won just one of their last 14 league games.

Los Periquitos have suffered just one defeat in their last four league games away from home.

Cadiz vs Espanyol Prediction

Cadiz have looked much better in recent games than they had earlier on in the season. Espanyol, meanwhile, also gave Valencia a serious run for their money in their last game despite failing to take all three points.

It could be a close encounter, but the spoils could be shared here.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-1 Espanyol

Cadiz vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

