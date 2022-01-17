Cadiz vs Espanyol prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Cadiz welcome Espanyol to the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in La Liga action on Tuesday.

Both clubs were involved in the Copa del Rey round of 16 action on Saturday, with the hosts moving on to the next round while Espanyol's cup run came to an end.

Cadiz faced Segunda division side Sporting Gijon in the cup tie and secured a hard-fought win on penalties while Espanyol suffered a 2-1 loss at Mallorca.

The home side are winless in their last seven league outings and suffered a 2-0 loss to Osasuna in their last outing, as they remained in 19th place in the standings.

Espanyol suffered a 2-1 loss at home to Elche in their previous league outing and will be aiming to move into the upper half of the table with a win here.

Cadiz vs Espanyol Head-to-Head

The two clubs have crossed paths 29 times across all competitions. Espanyol hold the upper hand in this fixture with 13 wins, while the home side have seven wins to their name.

The spoils have been shared nine times between the two sides but they last played out a draw in 1993. They last met in La Liga action at the Cornellà-El Prat in October. The reverse fixture ended in a 2-0 win for Periquitos.

Cadiz form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-D

Espanyol form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-L

Cadiz vs Espanyol Team News

Cadiz

Anthony Lozano has resumed training after almost a month on the sidelines but it is unlikely the player will start here. Jon Ander Garrido and Jose Mari are the other two players unavailable for this game on account of injuries.

Injuries: Jon Ander Garrido

Doubtful: Anthony Lozano

Suspensions: None

Espanyol

David Lopez is a long-term absentee on account of a knee injury while Yangel Herrera and Joan Garcia's involvement in the game remains doubtful. Keidi Bare and Adria Pedrosa will be suspended for the game after their fifth yellow card of the campaign in the match against Elche.

Injured: David Lopez

Doubtful: Yangel Herrera, Joan Garcia

Suspended: Keidi Bare, Adria Pedrosa

Cadiz vs Espanyol Predicted XI

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jeremias Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Victor Chust, Varazdat Haroyan, Fali; Santiago Arzamendia, Tomas Alarcon, Ivan Chapela, Jens Jonsson; Alvaro Negredo, Milutin Osmajic

Espanyol Predicted XI (4-3-3): Diego Lopez; Aleix Vidal, Sergi Gomez, Leandro Cabrera, Óscar Gil; Nico Melamed, Sergi Darder, Manu Morlanes; Javi Puado, Loren Moron, Raul de Tomas

Cadiz vs Espanyol Prediction

Cadiz are winless at home in the league this term and have failed to score in their last three games. Espanyol have a poor away record and have just one win in their travels.

The game is expected to be a low-scoring affair but we predict Espanyol will overcome the struggling hosts to secure all three points.

Prediction: Cadiz 0-1 Espanyol

Edited by Peter P