Cadiz vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2023

Cadiz and Getafe go head-to-head at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla as round 25 of the Spanish La Liga gets underway on Friday.

The hosts will head into the weekend looking to get one over Quique Sánchez Flores’s men, having failed to win their last three encounters since April 2021.

Cadiz continued to struggle for results away from home as they were held to a goalless draw by Real Sociedad last Friday.

While Sergio González’s side have picked up one point from their last four away games, they have returned home, where they are unbeaten in five straight matches since the turn of the year.

With 26 points from 24 games, Cadiz are currently 15th in the La Liga table, one point and one place above Friday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Getafe returned to winning ways last time out when they edged out Girona 3-2 on home turf.

Prior to that, Quique Sánchez Flores’ men suffered a 2-1 loss against Villarreal on February 27 which saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end.

While Getafe will be looking to pick up successive league wins for the first time since September, they have struggled for results away from home, where they are currently on a five-game winless run.

Cadiz vs Getafe Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last 11 meetings between the sides, Getafe boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Cadiz have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Getafe are unbeaten in five of their last six games against Cadiz, with a 1-0 home loss in April 2021 being the exception.

Cadiz are unbeaten in their five home games since the turn of the year, picking up three wins and two draws since December’s 4-3 friendly loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers being the exception.

Getafe head into the weekend without an away win this year, losing four and claiming one draw in their last five matches since December’s 2-0 win over Diocesano in the Copa del Rey.

Cadiz vs Getafe Prediction

Cadiz have been rock-solid at home this year and will be looking to maintain their fine run. However, Getafe have found their feet in recent weeks, claiming two wins from their last two matches. Both sides head into the game in similar form and we predict the spoils will be shared in this one.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-1 Getafe

Cadiz vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in their last seven clashes)

