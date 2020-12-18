Cadiz vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

High-flying Cadiz will face an under-performing Getafe at the Estadio Ramón de Carranza on Sunday in this weekend's round of La Liga fixtures.

Newly=promoted Cadiz have been a revelation in La Liga this season, constantly punching above their weight with wins over both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Andalusian club are eighth in the table with 18 points from 13 games.

However, the Yellow Submarine were torn to shreds away at Celta Vigo on Tuesday in a first-half blowout by Celta's dynamic attack.

Cadiz will have to put that loss behind them if they want to continue their dream season back in Spain's top tier and not fade away like many experts expect.

In contrast, Getafe have had a pretty underwhelming season so far after three very successful seasons under manager Jose Bordalas since winning back promotion to La Liga in 2017.

The side from Madrid are 16th in the league table, just two points above the drop zone. Getafe are on a seven-game winless run in La Liga dating back to October, when they beat Barcelona.

The Dark Blues suffered their fifth league defeat of the season last week at the hands of Sevilla, when a Xabier Etxeita own-goal sunk the home side.

Cadiz vs Getafe Head-to-Head

Cadiz and Getafe shared space in the Spanish top division for only one season in 2006-07, when the two league fixtures between them were split with one win each.

Most recently, the two clubs met in the Segunda division in 2016-17 during Getafe's season-long stint in the second tier. Again, the two league fixtures between the sides were split in a win each.

Cadiz form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Getafe form guide: L-L-D-D-L

Cadiz vs Getafe Team News

Cadiz boss Alvaro Cervera has some injury concerns as Luismi Quezada, Jose Mari and Bobby Adekanye are still on the treatment table.

Juan Cala and Salvi Sanchez did make the team sheet for the Celta trip despite fitness concerns, but were unused subs for the game. Their participation against Getafe remains in doubt.

Injured: Luismi Quezada, Jose Mari, Bobby Adekanye

Doubtful: Juan Cala, Salvi Sanchez

For Getafe, centre-back Chema continues to serve his three-game ban for being shown a straight red against Levante two weeks back. Djene Dakonam and Jaime Mata are back and should immediately return to the starting lineup.

Concerns still remain over Damian Suarez's participation in the fixture as the right-back was an unused sub against Sevilla and didn't make the team sheet for the side's Copa Del Rey clash on Thursday.

Doubtful: Damian Suarez

Suspended: Chema

Cadiz vs Getafe Predicted Line-up

Cadiz predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jeremias Ledesma; Iza, Marcos Mauro, Fali, Alfonso Espino; Jens Jonsson; Jairo Izquierdo, Yann Bodiger, Alex Fernandez, Alberto Perea; Alvaro Gimenez

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria; Allan Nyom, Erick Cabaco, Xabier Etxeita, Mathias Olivera; Cucho Hernandez, Djene, Mauro Arambarri, Marc Cucurella; Jaime Mata, Eres Unal

Cadiz vs Getafe Prediction

Goals are expected to be a rare commodity in this game as both sides are struggling in the goal-scoring department.

Despite being in the top half of the table, Cadiz have more goals than only three other teams in the league, with Getafe being one of them.

Cadiz generally like to sit back and wait for spaces to open up before launching an attack, like they did in their win over Barcelona.

Getafe haven't found much success with the ball and have scored only nine goals from 12 games this season.

Looking at those statistics, it will be interesting to see if the deadlock is broken at all on Sunday. We expect to see a draw unfold over 90 minutes.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-1 Getafe