Cadiz vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2023-24

Cadiz will welcome Getafe to the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in La Liga on Sunday. This is a must-win match for the hosts, who are in 18th place in the league table with 26 points, six fewer than 17th-placed Mallorca.

The hosts are winless in their last four league outings, suffering three defeats. They suffered a 3-0 away loss at Real Madrid in their previous outings, failing to score for the second time in four games.

The visitors have also seen a drop in form recently, with just one win in their last five games. Their unbeaten run ended after three games last week as they fell to a 2-0 home loss to Atheltic Bilbao. Interestingly, Bilbao had two players sent off in the second half.

Cadiz vs Getafe Head-to-Head

The two teams have met 17 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors lead 7-5 in wins while five meetings have ended in draws. The visitors are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the hosts and registered a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture in November.

Cadiz form guide (La Liga): L-D-L-L-W

Getafe form guide (La Liga): L-W-D-D-L

Cadiz vs Getafe Team News

Cadiz

The hosts have a lengthy absentee list and will be without the services of Aiham Ousou, Jorge Mere, Jose Mari, Rominigue Kouame, Luis Hernandez, and Fede San Emeterio due to injuries.

Injured: Aiham Ousou, Jorge Mere, Jose Mari, Rominigue Kouame, Luis Hernandez, Fede San Emeterio

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Getafe

The visitors do not have any fresh absentees as Juan Iglesias, Domingos Duarte, Borja Mayoral, Mauro Arambarri, and Gorka Rivera remain sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Juan Iglesias, Domingos Duarte, Borja Mayoral, Mauro Arambarri, Gorka Rivera

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cadiz vs Getafe Predicted XI

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-5-1): Jeremias Ledesma; Joseba Zaldúa, Fali, Víctor Chust, Javi Hernández; Rubén Alcaraz, Gonzalo Escalante, Ruben Sobrino, Álex Fernández, Robert Navarro; Christopher Ramos

Getafe Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Soria; Djené Dakonam, Omar Alderete, José Ángel Carmona, Diego Rico; Nemanja Maksimovic, Luis Milla; Ilaix Moriba, Oscar Rodríguez Arnaiz, Jaime Mata, Mason Greenwood

Cadiz vs Getafe Prediction

El Submarino Amarillo are winless in their last four league games, suffering three defeats. Nonetheless, they have suffered just one loss in their last five home games, recording two wins, and will look to build on that form.

Azulones have just one win in their last five league games, failing to score thrice in that period. They have just one win in away games in La Liga in 2024, which is cause for concern.

Three of the last four meetings between the two teams have ended in draws. Considering their current goalscoring form, another draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-1 Getafe