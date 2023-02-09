Cadiz vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2023

Cadiz will entertain Girona at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in La Liga on Friday.

The hosts fell to a 4-1 defeat against Athletic Bilbao in their previous outing. Following this defeat, they remained in 18th place in the league table.

Girona returned to winning ways after back-to-back 1-0 defeats in the league as they overcame Valencia 1-0 at home, thanks to Borja García's second-half strike.

They have done well for themselves in the league this season as they are in 11th place in the league table with 24 points to their name.

Cadiz vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths just 10 times in all competitions despite their first-ever meeting dating back to 1940.

They met for the first time in La Liga earlier this season, with the reverse fixture at Estadi Montilivi in October ending in a 1-1 draw.

The head-to-head record is perfectly even at the moment, with four wins for each team and the remaining two games having ended in draws.

Just four of the 10 meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Cadiz are unbeaten at home against their northern rivals, recording three wins in the four meetings at Friday's venue.

Cadiz have kept clean sheets in their last three home games against the visitors.

Cadiz are unbeaten in their last seven league outings at home, keeping three clean sheets in that period.

The hosts have the joint-worst attacking record in La Liga this season, scoring just 15 goals in 20 league games this season. They also have the second worst defensive record in the competition, conceding 33 goals in these games as well.

Cadiz vs Girona Prediction

The hosts have just one win to their name in their last four league outings but have fared slightly better at home as they are unbeaten at Friday's venue since September.

Girona have lost two of their last three league games, failing to score in those defeats as well. While both teams have been evenly matched in these games, Girona are winless in their travels against El Submarino Amarillo and might struggle here.

Nonetheless, considering the form of the two teams, we expect them to play out a draw.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-1 Girona

Cadiz vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Cadiz to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

