Cadiz vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7, 2023

Fresh off their first defeat of the season, Girona visit the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla to face Cadiz in round nine of La Liga on Saturday (October 7).

Cadiz continue to struggle in the league, as they suffered a 3-2 loss against Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Sergio Gonzalez’s men are winless in four games, picking up two points from a possible 12 since a 3-1 win over Villarreal on September 1.

With nine points from eight games, Cadiz are 12th in the standings, level on points with 11th-placed Getafe.

Girona, meanwhile, were sent crashing back to earth last weekend, as they suffered a 3-0 thrashing at home to Real Madrid, who moved to the top. Before that, Michel’s side were unbeaten in seven games, winning six.

With 19 points from eight games, Girona are third in the points table, two points behind Los Blancos.

Cadiz vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from their last nine meetings, Girona boast a superior record in the fixture.

Cadiz have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared twice.

Girona are unbeaten at home this season, winning twice in four games.

The visitors are on a run of three away wins, scoring eight goals and conceding four since a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad in their season opener in August.

Cadiz vs Girona Prediction

Girona have stormed into the new campaign as they find themselves in the upper echelons of the standings. Meanwhile, despite their recent struggles, Cadiz have been rock-solid at home and should hold out for a point.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-1 Girona

Cadiz vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in four of their last five clashes.)