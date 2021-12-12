Cadiz vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Looking to move out of the relegation zone in the La Liga table, Cadiz play host to Granada at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza on Monday.

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game on a two-game winning run and will be aiming to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Cadiz were denied a second consecutive win for the first time this season last time out as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Elche.

This followed last Tuesday’s emphatic 7-0 victory over Villa de Fortuna which saw them progress to the second round of the Copa del Rey.

Cadiz head into Monday’s game on a run of three straight defeats in La Liga and this has seen them drop to 19th place on the log.

Meanwhile, Granada made it two wins from two last time out as they secured a 2-1 victory over Alaves.

Prior to that, Robert Moreno’s men also secured a 7-0 win over Lugana which saw them progress to the next round of the Copa del Rey.

Granada are currently 15th on the log, level on 15 points with Elche.

Cadiz vs Granada Head-To-Head

Granada boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming three wins from the last nine meetings between the sides. Cadiz have picked up two wins in that time, while four games have ended all square.

Cadiz Form Guide: W-L-L-W-L

Granada Form Guide: L-L-D-W-W

Cadiz vs Granada Team News

Cadiz

Jon Ander Garrido, Jose Mari and Tomas Alarcon remain out of contention for the hosts as they continue their spells on the sidelines through injuries.

Injured: Jon Ander Garrido, Jose Mari, Tomas Alarcon

Suspended: None

Granada

The hosts also have several concerns on the injury front as the likes of Domingos Duarte, Neyder Lozano, Luis Milla, Darwin Machis, Victor Diaz and German Sanchez are all ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Domingos Duarte, Neyder Lozano, Luis Milla, Darwin Machis, Victor Diaz, German Sanchez

Suspended: None

Cadiz vs Granada Predicted XI

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jeremias Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Víctor Chust, Juan Cala, Santiago Arzamendia; Fali, Jens Jonsson; Alex Fernandez, Álvaro Jiménez, Isaac Carcelén; Álvaro Negredo

Granada Predicted XI (4-4-2): Luis Maximiano; Carlos Neva, Raul Torrente, Luis Abram, Quini; Maxime Gonalons, Monchu, Antonio Flores, Alberto Soro; Jorge Molina, Luis Suarez

Cadiz vs Granada Prediction

With both sides separated by just three points in the bottom half of the table, this game has all the makings of a riveting contest. The spoils have been shared in three of the last four meetings between the sides and we predict another draw on Monday.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-1 Granada

Edited by Peter P