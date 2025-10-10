Cadiz vs Huesca Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2025

Cadiz will host Huesca at the Nuevo Mirandilla on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Spanish La Liga 2 campaign. The home side have enjoyed a bright start to their season and are making an early push for the promotion playoffs as they sit third in the league table, just one point behind Deportivo La Coruna at the top of the pile.

However, they suffered their first defeat of the campaign last weekend as they lost 1-0 to Las Palmas and had looked set to be headed toward a hard-fought point on the road before their opponents scored the game-winner five minutes from normal time.

Huesca have also enjoyed a very encouraging start to their campaign as they seek to improve in last season's eighth-place finish. They picked up a narrow 2-1 win over Burgos in their last match, with Daniel Luma opening the scoring late in the first half before summer signing Samuel Ndimba came off the bench to head home the winner in the 94th minute.

The visitors, who sit sixth in the table, are just two points behind their weekend opponents and will leapfrog them with maximum points on Sunday.

Cadiz vs Huesca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the 15th meeting between the two teams. Cadiz have won five of their previous matchups while Huesca have won three times, with their other six contests ending in draws.

The hosts have won three of their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

Cadiz have conceded six goals in the Segunda Division this term. Only Las Palmas (5) have shipped fewer.

Cadiz vs Huesca Prediction

Limoneros' latest result ended a seven-game unbeaten streak in competitive action and they will be looking to put out a response on Sunday. They have won six of their last seven home games stretching back to last season and will fancy their chances of a positive result this weekend.

Oscenses, meanwhile, returned to winning ways last time out following back-to-back defeats in the league. They have, however, failed to perform on the road in recent months and could lose this one.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-0 Huesca

Cadiz vs Huesca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cadiz to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five matches)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More