Cadiz vs Huesca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Cadiz will host relegation-battling Huesca at the Estadio Ramón de Carranza in La Liga on Saturday.

The promoted side are set to stay on for another year in the Spanish top-flight following an encouraging campaign on their return after 14 years.

With 40 points in the bag from 34 games, the Yellow Submarine look safe in 12th position. However, they will be aiming for a strong finish in an attempt to ambush the league's top-10 standings.

Huesca, also promoted from the Segunda Division last summer, are third from bottom and face relegation. A shock victory against Real Sociedad last weekend gave them a lifeline.

An 87th-minute own goal from Aritz Elustondo halted their run of three consecutive defeats and saw the Oscenses climb above Elche in the league table.

Cadiz vs Huesca Head-To-Head

There have been only nine previous clashes between the sides, with Cadiz winning thrice and Huesca beating them only twice.

In the first leg of their clash this season, the Yellow Submarine eked out a 2-0 victory in Huesca.

DIRECTO | Rueda de prensa del Pacha Espino en previa del #CádizHuesca https://t.co/dqE7oPNgI3 — Cádiz Club de Fútbol (@Cadiz_CF) May 5, 2021

Cadiz Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-W

Huesca Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W

Cadiz vs Huesca Team News

Cadiz

The home side will miss Alberto Perea, Luismi Quezada and Alex Fernandez through injury. Meanwhile, Alfonso Espino is back from suspension and should return to the starting line-up.

Injured: Alberto Perea, Luismi Quezada and Alex Fernandez

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

🚑 PARTE MÉDICO | Las pruebas realizadas muestran que Pablo Insua sufre una rotura en el ligamento cruzado anterior de la rodilla derecha, tras un lance en el entrenamiento de hoy.



Desde aquí enviamos todo el ánimo del mundo al jugador.



¡Mucha fuerza, @insua93!



👇🏻 — SD Huesca (@SDHuesca) May 5, 2021

Huesca

For the visitors, Javier Ontiveros is out with a knock while Pablo Maffeo is nursing a shoulder problem and will also miss out.

Pablo Insua reportedly tore his ligament in training and could miss the rest of the season.

Injured: Javier Ontiveros, Pablo Insua and Pablo Maffeo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cadiz vs Huesca Predicted XI

Cadiz (4-4-2): Jeremias Ledesma; Iza Carcelen, Alex Martin, Juan Cala, Carlos Akapo; Filip Malbasic, Jose Mari, Jens Jonsson, Jairo Izquierdo; Alvaro Negredo, Ruben Soriano.

Huesca (3-5-2): Alvaro Fernandez; Denis Vavro, Dimitrios Slovas, Jorge Pulido; Pedro Lopez, Mikel Rico, Pedro Mosquera, David Ferreiro, Javi Galan; Sandro Ramirez, Rafa Mir.

Cadiz vs Huesca Prediction

Cadiz have been erratic this season as they showed up in some big games only to drop points against lower-ranked sides.

Huesca will be confident of their chances and will go all out in their battle for survival. We expect this match to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-1 Huesca