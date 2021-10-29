Cadiz vs Mallorca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Cadiz lock horns with Mallorca in their La Liga fixture at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Sunday.

The home side are winless in their last six games and played out a six-goal thriller against Villarreal in their previous outing. Anthony Lozano scored a hat-trick but Villarreal came back from behind twice, scoring the equalizing goal in the fifth minute of injury time via Arnaut Danjuma.

Mallorca played a draw for the second game running as they held high-flying Sevilla to a 1-1 draw. They are in 11th place and Cadiz are struggling to get out of the relegation zone as they are in 18th place.

Cadiz vs Mallorca Head-to-Head

The two sides have met each other 28 times across all competitions so far. They have been evenly matched in the fixture with 10 wins for the visitors and nine for Cadiz.

The hosts have been winless in their last 11 meetings against Mallorca with their last victory coming in 1991. The spoils have been shared nine times in the fixture, with three of the last four meetings ending in a stalemate.

They last squared off in league action in January at Sunday's venue, the game ending in a 1-1 draw, with Jon Garrido canceling out Stoichkov's first-half goal.

Cadiz form guide (La Liga): D-L-L-D-L

Mallorca form guide (La Liga): D-D-L-W-L

Cadiz vs Mallorca Team News

Cadiz

José Mari remains on the sidelines with a muscle injury having not played a game this season. He returned to training but is a doubt for the game. Jon Ander Garrido is also ruled out with an ankle injury and is expected back into the fold next month. Martin Calderon is still nursing an injury and is ruled out of the game.

Varazdat Haroyan picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign and will serve a one-game suspension here.

Injured: Jon Ander Garrido, Jose Mari, Martin Calderon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Varazdat Haroyan

Mallorca

Antonio Raíllo is a long-term absentee as he underwent surgery following an ankle injury and Takefusa Kubo is out with a knee injury. Jaume Costa picked up a red card in the game against Sevilla and will serve a one-game suspension here.

Lee Kang-In and Rodrigo Battaglia are also serving their respective suspensions.

Injured: Antonio Raillo, Takefusa Kubo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jaume Costa, Lee Kang-In, Rodrigo Battaglia

Cadiz vs Mallorca Predicted XI

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jeremias Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Marcos Mauro López Gutiérrez, Víctor Chust, Iza; Fali; Jens Jonsson, Tomas Alarcon, Ruben Sobrino, Anthony Lozano; Alvaro Negredo

Mallorca Predicted XI (4-4-2): Manolo Reina; Brian Oliván, Franco Russo, Martin Valjent, Pablo Maffeo; Iddrisu Baba, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Antonio Sanchez, Dani Rodriguez; Fernando Nino, Amath Ndiaye

Cadiz vs Mallorca Prediction

Cadiz have struggled to record positive results in their recent fixtures. Although they have scored the same number of goals as Mallorca, they are sixth placed behind the visitors in the league standings.

Cadiz are winless against the visitors in 30 years and we think another disappointing result awaits them here.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Cadiz 0-1 Mallorca.

Edited by Shardul Sant