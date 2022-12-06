Cadiz vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | December 7th 2022

Manchester United return to action on Wednesday when they take on Cadiz in a friendly fixture at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

The Spanish side are without a win in their last four outings across all competitions and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Cadiz failed to find their feet as they were held to a disappointing goalless draw by amateur side Xerez CD last time out.

They are currently winless in four consecutive matches, picking up two draws and losing twice, including a 3-2 defeat against Real Union Club on November 13 which saw them crash out of the Copa del Rey.

Cadiz have endured an underwhelming campaign in the La Liga and currently sit 19th in the table with just 11 points from 14 matches.

After a slow start to the season, Manchester United have turned things around as they currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, three points off the top four.

Erik Ten Hag’s side were last in action on November 13, when they claimed a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Fulham.

The Red Devils are currently on a run of five wins from six matches across all competitions and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling as they prepare for the return of regular domestic football.

Cadiz vs Manchester United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Cadiz and Manchester United, who will both be looking to kick off their rivalry on a winning note.

Cadiz are winless in four successive matches, picking up two draws and losing twice since October’s 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 matches across all competitions, claiming nine wins and two draws since October’s defeat in the Manchester Derby.

Cadiz are without a win in their last five friendly matches, claiming two draws and losing twice since July’s 2-0 victory over Malaga.

Cadiz vs Manchester United Prediction

While Cadiz will be looking to return to winning ways, they take on a significantly superior Manchester United side who will be looking to set the pace ahead of their return from the World Cup break. We predict a one-sided affair with the Red Devils coming away victorious.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-3 Manchester United

Cadiz vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of Manchester United’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in four of Cadiz’s last six outings)

