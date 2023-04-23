Cadiz vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | April 25, 2023

Cadiz welcome eighth-placed Osasuna to the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in La Liga on Tuesday (April 25).

The hosts are 15th in the standings and have gone winless in two games. Cadiz were held to a goalless draw by Espanyol in their previous outing on Friday. Meanwhile, Osasuna returned to winning ways in a 3-2 win over Real Betis, thanks to Ante Budimir's brace and Jon Moncayola's first-half strike.

After this mid-week clash, Osasuna will be back in action on Friday, while Cadiz play their next game against Valencia two days later.

Cadiz vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 40 times across competitions since 1972. Osasuna have dominated proceedings, leading 20-7.

Cadiz are winless in nine meetings against Valencia and have suffered five consecutive defeats. They have also failed to score in six games in that period, with their last win coming in 1989.

Cadiz have failed to score in three of their last four home meetings against Osasuna.

The hosts have the second-worst attacking record in La Liga this season, scoring 23 goals in 30 games.

Osasuna have fared slightly better in the final third, outscoring Cadiz by five goals.

Three of Osasuna's 11 wins in La Liga this season have come on their travels.

After going unbeaten at home between October and March, Cadiz have lost two straight games.

Cadiz vs Osasuna Prediction

Cadiz have one win in their last seven league games, while Osasuna have picked up two wins in that period. Cadiz have failed to score in their last two home games, while the visitors have failed to score in three of their last five away outings.

Osasuna have been the dominant side in recent meetings and have won their last five games, scoring at least twice. Nonetheless, they have struggled away this term and are likely to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-1 Osasuna

Cadiz vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kike Barja to score or assist any time - Yes

