Cadiz vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2023

Cadiz invite Osasuna to the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in La Liga on Sunday (December 10).

The hosts are winless in 11 league outings, drawing the last two. In their previous outing, they drew 1-1 at Celta Vigo. Defender Víctor Chust was sent off in the 33rd minute.

Cadiz's poor run continued in the Copa del Rey in midweek, as they fell to a 2-1 loss to fourth-tier side Arandina in the second round. They are 16th in the standings with 12 points from 15 games.

Osasuna, meanwhile, are winless in five league games and drew 1-1 witj Real Sociedad last week. Moi Gomez opened the scoring in the second minute before Umar Sadiq pulled Sociedad level in the 41st. Osasuna are 14th in the league table with 15 points from as many games.

Cadiz vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 41 times across competitions, with their first official meeting happening in 1972. Osasuna lead 21-7.

Osasuna are on a six-game winning run against Cadiz, keeping four clean sheets.

Cadiz have one win against Osasuna since 1989, with that triumph coming at home in the Copa del Rey in 2017.

Cadiz have the worst attacking record in La Liga this season, scoring 12 goals in 15 games.

Osasuna have not fared much better, netting 17 times.

Osasuna have lost four of their last five away games in La Liga.

Cadiz vs Osasuna Prediction

Cadiz are winless in the league since September, failing to score six times in 11 games. They have not scored in three of their last four home games in the league, conceding six times.

Manager Sergio Gonzalez has a lengthy absentee list. Gonzalo Escalante, Jeremias Ledesma, Martin Calderon, Rominigue Kouame and Luis Hernandez remain sidelined through injuries. Ruben Alcaraz is a doubt while Víctor Chust is suspended.

Osasuna, meanwhile, head into the game in poor form, with one win in seven games. Interestingly, three of their four league wins this season have come on their travels. They have won four of their last five away meetings against Cadiz without conceding and are strong favourites.

They also have a few absentee. Johan Mojica is sidelined with a knee injury sustained last week, while his fellow defender Alejandro Catena serves a suspension due to yellow card accumulation. Kike Barja and Ruben Pena are long-term absentees.

Although Osasuna have dominated proceedings against Cadiz recently, considering the current form of both teams, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-1 Osasuna

Cadiz vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ante Budimir to score or assist any time - Yes