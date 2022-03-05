Cadiz vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips - 6th March 2022

The Spanish La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Cadiz play host to Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio Ramón de Carranza on Sunday.

The hosts will head into the game seeking to get one over the hosts after failing to win any of the last five meetings between the sides since 2017.

Cadiz were involved in a share of the spoils for the third game running last Monday as they played out a goalless draw at Granada.

They have now failed to win any of their last five games in all competitions, claiming three draws and losing two in that time.

With 21 points from 26 games, Cadiz are currently 18th in the La Liga table, four points off Granada just outside the relegation zone.

Rayo Vallecano, meanwhile, ended their losing streak last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw with Real Betis in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

They have now turned their sights to La Liga, where they are on a five-game losing run, while managing just one draw from their last seven.

With 31 points from 25 games, Rayo Vallecano are currently 12th in the league standings, two points off Celta Vigo in the top half of the table.

Cadiz vs Rayo Vallecano Head-To-Head and Key Stats

Rayo Vallecano head into Sunday’s game with an upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming five wins from the last 13 meetings between the sides.

Cadiz have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six different occasions.

Rayo Vallecano are currently unbeaten in each of the last five meetings between the teams, claiming one win and four draws since a 1-0 defeat back in 2017.

Cadiz head into Sunday’s game winless in each of their last five games across all competitions, claiming three draws and losing two in that time.

They also boast the division’s worst record on home turf, where they are yet to taste victory and have picked up just eight points from 13 games.

Rayo Vallecano have failed to taste victory in six straight games, losing five and claiming one draw since a 1-0 win over Mallorca in the Copa del Rey on February 2.

Cadiz vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Cadiz and Rayo Vallecano have struggled for form in recent weeks and we expect them to take the game to each other in search of a morale-boosting win. However, with four of their last meetings ending in draws, we predict another closely-contested matchup, with both sides settling for a share of the spoils once again.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Cadiz vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes

Edited by Peter P