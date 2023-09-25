Cadiz vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27, 2023

The Spanish La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Cadiz and Rayo Vallecano go head-to-head on Wednesday (September 27).

Cadiz have struggled away from home this season, drawing 1-1 with Real Betis on Sunday. Sergio Gonzalez’s men have picked up one point from three road games. They now return home, where they're unbeaten in three games, winning twice.

With eight points from six games, Cadiz are ninth in the standings, two points and two places adrift off Vallacano.

Meanwhile, Vallecano were denied a third win on the bounce, as they drew 1-1 with 10-man Villarreal at the Estadio de Vallecas. They're seventh in the standings with 10 points.

Before that, Francisco Rodriguez’s men snapped their two-game losing streak on September 7, beating Alcorcon on penalties in a friendly, one week before edging out Alaves 2-0 at home.

While Vallecano will look to return to winning ways, they have struggled on the road, where they're winless in 10 of their 12 La Liga games since February.

Cadiz vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from their last 16 meeting, Vallecano boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Cadiz have picked up four wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared six times.

Sergio’s men are unbeaten in six home games against Vallecano, winning thrice since March 2010.

Vallecano are unbeaten in four of their last five games across competitions, winning twice since early August.

Cadiz have won all but one of their last six La Liga home games, with a 1-1 draw against Almeria on August 26 being the exception.

Cadiz vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Cadiz and Vallecano will be satisfied with their solid start to the season, as they're separated by two points in the top half of the points table. Both sides are evenly matched on paper and could ancel out each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-1 Vallecano

Cadiz vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of their last nine meetings.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven clashes.)