Cadiz vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips - 15th May 2022

Real Madrid will travel to the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in Andalusia to face Cadiz in their final away game of the 2021-22 La Liga season.

Los Blancos have already wrapped up their 35th league title and are now looking to end their campaign strongly by winning their two remaining games. Manager Carlo Ancelotti's side bounced back from a 1-0 derby defeat to Atletico Madrid with a 6-0 thrashing of Levante on Thursday.

Vinicius Junior struck his first career hat-trick as the Spanish giants are building momentum ahead of their all-important Champions League final against Liverpool in Paris on May 28.

Cadiz, meanwhile, are fighting for their survival right now. They're just two points clear of the bottom three after a 3-0 loss to Real Sociedad on Thursday. Another setback could complicate things further, with Los Piratas set to face fellow relegation-battling Alaves on the final day.

Cadiz vs Real Madrid Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have won their last six games against Cadiz.

Cadiz have taken points off Los Blancos in two of their last three clashes - a 1-0 win in October 2020 and a goalless draw in December 2021, both at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Whites have won on both their two visits to Cadiz and could make it three in a row for just the second time in history (also three between 1987 and 1990).

Having shut Real Madrid out in the reverse, Cadiz have a chance of keeping a clean sheet in both league meetings against them in a season for the very first time

After going 14 home games without a win, Los Piratas have won three of their last five

Real Madrid could lose back-to-back away matches in La Liga without scoring for the first time since October 2018 under Julen Lopetegui.

Cadiz vs Real Madrid Prediction

Regardless of their league standing, Cadiz have been the giant killers this La Liga season, taking points off Barcelona, Villarreal, Sevilla, Valencia and Real Madrid.

They love being the underdogs and have made a habit of putting up strong performances against the division's big guns. Los Blancos, whom they held to a goalless draw at the Santiago Bernabeu a few months earlier, can expect another tough clash.

However, after the champions' 6-0 demolition of Levante, it's unlikely to see Madrid dropping points here.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-2 Real Madrid.

Cadiz vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Madrid.

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes.

