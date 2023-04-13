Cadiz vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15th 2023

Cadiz will entertain Real Madrid at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in La Liga on Saturday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after five games last time around, as second-half goals from Chris Ramos and Rubén Alcaraz helped them to a 2-0 win over Real Betis. Betis saw two players sent off in the game, which helped Cadiz's cause.

Real Madrid suffered a blow to their title-retention hopes in their previous outing as they suffered a 2-3 home defeat to Villarreal. It was their second defeat in three games and they now trail league leaders and arch-rivals Barcelona by 13 points. Vinícius Júnior was on the scoresheet after Pau Torres' own goal put them ahead.

Madrid faced Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday and goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio helped them take a 2-0 lead on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

They travel to London for the second leg on Tuesday, so might opt for a second-fiddle squad in this league meeting against the hosts.

Cadiz vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 34 times in all competitions since 1977. As expected, the visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings with 24 wins to their name. The hosts have four wins to their name while six games have ended in draws.

Madrid are unbeaten in their last six trips to Saturday's venue, recording four wins in that period.

Two of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors have kept two clean sheets in their last four away games. Interestingly, they have failed to score in two games in that period as well.

Cadiz have suffered just one defeat at home in La Liga since October.

Only last-placed Elche (20) have scored fewer goals than the hosts in La Liga this season while Real Madrid have the best attacking record in the competition scoring 59 goals.

Cadiz vs Real Madrid Prediction

The hosts have been inconsistent throughout the season but have gone undefeated in five of their last six league outings. They have kept three clean sheets in their last six games but have failed to keep a clean sheet at home against Madrid since 1991.

Los Blancos have two wins, losses, and draws in their last six league games. Carlo Ancelotti's men have suffered a couple of defeats in their last four away games, which is a cause for concern.

While the visitors have more than enough quality in their ranks to ease past the hosts, they will have an eye on the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals just three days after the game.

Nonetheless, considering their dominance against the hosts, we are backing the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-2 Real Madrid

Cadiz vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Vinícius Júnior to score or assist any time - Yes

