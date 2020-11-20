Cadiz vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga returns to the fold this weekend with an important fixture as league-leaders Real Sociedad take on a promising Cadiz outfit at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza on Sunday. Real Sociedad have been exceptional so far and are the favourites to win this game.

Cadiz have exceeded expectations in La Liga so far but their 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Atletico Madrid will have been a rude wake-up call. The home side has a point to prove going into this fixture and will look to take something away from this game.

Real Sociedad are currently at the top of the La Liga table and have managed five victories on the trot in the top flight. The Basque outfit eased past Granada by a 2-0 margin in its previous game and will want to maintain its extraordinary streak this weekend.

Cadiz vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Cadiz have played against Real Sociedad on six occasions in the recent past and have never defeated the Basque giants. Real Sociedad have managed three victories against Cadiz and will want to remain unbeaten against the Andalusians this weekend.

The previous meeting between these two sides took place in 2010 and resulted in a 3-1 victory for Real Sociedad. Cadiz have improved by leaps and bounds over the last decade and will want to make a statement on Sunday.

Cadiz form guide in La Liga: L-W-D-W-D

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-W-W

Cadiz vs Real Sociedad Team News

Cadiz have several injury concerns

Cadiz

Cadiz might have to do without a few key players in this game with questions surrounding the fitness of Alvaro Negredo and Augusto Fernandez. Luismi Quezada, Jose Mari, and Anthony Lozano are also injured and have been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Luismi Quezada, Jose Mari, Anthony Lozano

Doubtful: Alvaro Negredo, Augusto Fernandez

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad have a strong squad

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad have several injury concerns of their own and will not be able to field Luca Sangalli, Asier Illaramendi, Andoni Gorosabel, and Modibo Sagnan this weekend. Robin Le Normand was sent off against Granada and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Luca Sangalli, Asier Illaramendi, Andoni Gorosabel, Modibo Sagnan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Robin Le Normand

Cadiz vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Cadiz predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jeremias Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Juan Cala, Fali, Carlos Akapo; Jens Jonsson, Jon Ander; Jairo Izquierdo, Alex Fernandez, Salvi Salvi Sanchez; Filip Malbasic

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Nacho Monreal, Igor Zubeldia, Aritz Elustondo, Joseba Zaldua; Mikel Merino, Ander Guevara, David Silva; Mikel Oyarzabal, Willian Jose, Portu

Cadiz vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have an exceptional attacking unit and the blend of youth and experience that Imanol Alguacil has achieved with the side has worked wonders in La Liga. David Silva, Mikel Merino, and Mikel Oyarzabal have done a brilliant job so far and will be Real Sociedad's key players going into this game.

Cadiz have a strong squad but can not afford to slip up on the pitch against a powerful Basque unit. Real Sociedad hold all the cards at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-3 Real Sociedad

