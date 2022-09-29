Create

Cadiz vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st 2022

Villarreal CF v Cadiz CF - La Liga Santander
Cadiz and Villarreal square off on Saturday
Joshua Ojele
Joshua Ojele
ANALYST
Modified Sep 29, 2022 11:56 PM IST

Cadiz and Villarreal go head-to-head at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in round seven of the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.

The hosts head into the weekend fresh off the back of claiming their first win of the season and will look to build on that result.

¡𝐐𝐮𝐞́ 𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐛𝐫𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐮𝐞𝐭𝐬 🤩! Estos son los compromisos del Villarreal en @LaLiga y en la @europacnfleague durante el próximo mes 👇: https://t.co/1oLDb7Rgl2

Cadiz finally gave their fans something to cheer about as they claimed a slender 1-0 victory over Real Valladolid two Fridays ago.

Prior to that, they were on an eight-game losing streak across all competitions, including five defeats from their opening five games of the new La Liga campaign.

With three points from six games, Cadiz are currently 19th in the league table, two points above rock-bottom Elche.

¡𝐃𝐨𝐬 𝐝𝐢́𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚 𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐫 𝐞𝐧 @LaLiga! ▪ Sábado, 14.00 horas 🆚 @Cadiz_CF en el Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla 🏟🐍 @Danjuma 🐍#CádizVillarreal https://t.co/JvorPLC2Cm

Meanwhile, Villarreal maintained their unbeaten run on home turf as they came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Sevilla last time out.

Unai Emery’s men previously suffered a 1-0 loss at Real Betis on September 11 which saw their 16-game unbeaten run come to an end, before claiming a 2-1 win over Hapoel Be'er Sheva in Group C of the Conference League four days later.

Villarreal are currently sixth in the La Liga table after picking up 11 points from their six games so far.

Cadiz vs Villarreal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • With four wins from the last nine meetings between the sides, Villarreal boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.
  • Cadiz have managed just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four different occasions.
  • Villarreal have lost just once across all competitions this season, picking up seven wins and two draws from their 10 outings.
Y se llama PASIÓN 💪. https://t.co/cWZ7g6G5P6
  • Cadiz have lost their opening three La Liga games on home turf, while they have picked up just one point from their last four since last season.
  • Villarreal boast the division’s third-best record away from home this season, picking up seven points from four games so far.

Cadiz vs Villarreal Prediction

While Cadiz will be looking to build on their victory over Real Valladolid, next up is the stern challenge of taking on a Villarreal side who are unbeaten in 18 of their last 19 games since last season. Given the gulf in quality between the two sides and their different form, we are backing Villarreal to ease to all three points.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-3 Villarreal

Cadiz vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Villarreal have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Edited by Peter P

Comments

