Cadiz vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | September 1, 2023

Cadiz and Villarreal get round four of the Spanish La Liga underway when they lock horns at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Friday (September 1).

The hosts failed to find their feet on Saturday, as they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by a resilient Almeria side at home. Before that, Gonzalez’s side were handed their first defeat of the season on August 20 in a 2-0 loss to Barcelona.

Cadiz have had a respectable start to the new campaign, garnering four points from three games to sit tenth in the standings.

Meanwhile, Villarreal were left spitting feathers last weekend, as they fell to a 4-3 defeat to Barcelona at the Estadio de la Ceramica. Quique Setien’s men have lost two of their first three games of the season, with a 1-0 win at Mallorca on August 18 sandwiched between both losses.

Next up is a trip to the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, where they have failed to win their last three visits, losing once, since October 2020.

Cadiz vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal boasts a superior record in the fixture, winning five of 11 meetings.

Cadiz have managed just one win in that period, while the spoils have been shared five times.

Villarreal are winless in four visits to the Nuevo Mirandilla, losing once, since September 2005.

Cadiz have won all but one of their last five La Liga games, with last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Almeria being the exception.

Villarreal head into the weekend winless in seven of their last eight games, losing five, since July.

Cadiz vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have enjoyed the better of this fixture and head into the weekend as the favourites once again. Cadiz have been tough to crack at home and should hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-1 Villarreal

Cadiz vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of Cadiz’s last five games.)