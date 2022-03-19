Cagliari vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Cagliari are set to play AC Milan at the Unipol Domus on Saturday for their next Serie A fixture.

Cagliari come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Thiago Motta's Spezia in the league. Second-half goals from Croatian centre-back Martin Erlic and Albanian striker Rey Manaj sealed the deal for Spezia.

AC Milan, on the other hand, beat Aurelio Andreazzoli's Empoli 1-0 in Serie A. A first-half goal from young French centre-back Pierre Kalulu secured the win for Stefano Pioli's AC Milan.

Cagliari vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

In 26 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, AC Milan hold the clear advantage. They have won 20 games, lost one and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with AC Milan beating Cagliari 4-1. First-half goals from young midfielder Sandro Tonali and Portuguese attacker Rafael Leao and a brace from veteran French striker Olivier Giroud ensured victory for AC Milan. Midfielder Alessandro Deiola scored the consolation goal for Cagliari.

Cagliari form guide in Serie A: L-L-W-D-D

AC Milan form guide in Serie A: W-W-D-D-W

Cagliari vs AC Milan Team News

Cagliari

Cagliari manager Walter Mazzarri will be unable to call upon the services of Croatian midfielder Marko Rog, experienced Dutch midfielder Kevin Strootman, Uruguay international Nahitan Nandez and Polish centre-back Sebastian Walukiewicz. There are doubts over the availability of young attacker Luca Gagliano.

Injured: Kevin Strootman, Nahitan Nandez, Marko Rog, Sebastian Walukiewicz

Doubtful: Luca Gagliano

Suspended: None

AC Milan

Meanwhile, AC Milan will be without experienced Danish centre-back Simon Kjaer and French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Sandro Tonali. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Stefano Pioli is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Tiemoue Bakayoko, Simon Kjaer

Doubtful: Sandro Tonali

Suspended: None

Cagliari vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Cagliari Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Alessio Cragno, Edoardo Goldaniga, Matteo Lovato, Charalampos Lykogiannis, Raoul Bellanova, Razvan Marin, Alessandro Deiola, Dalbert Henrique, Gaston Pereiro, Leonardo Pavoletti, Keita Balde Diao

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan, Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer, Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Cagliari vs AC Milan Prediction

Cagliari are 17th in the league, three points ahead of 18th-placed Venezia who have a game in hand. They have won just one of their last five league games.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are top of the league table, three points ahead of 2nd-placed Napoli. They boast an exciting squad, and are clearly progressing under Stefano Pioli's management.

AC Milan should win.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-2 AC Milan

