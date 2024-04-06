Cagliari vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th April 2024

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Cagliari lock horns with an impressive Atalanta side in an important encounter at the Sardegna Arena on Sunday.

Cagliari vs Atalanta Preview

Cagliari are currently in 16th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. La Dea slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Cagliari vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta have a good recent record against Cagliari and have won 17 out of the last 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cagliari's 12 victories.

Cagliari and Atalanta have not played out a single draw in their last 17 matches against each other in the Serie A, with Atalanta winning 10 of these games.

Atalanta have won five of their last six matches against Cagliari in the Serie A and have scored a total of 12 goals in these six games.

Atalanta have won each of their last four matches away from home against Cagliari in the Serie A and have secured all these victories under Gian Piero Gasperini.

After a run of four defeats on the trot in the Serie A, Cagliari have lost only one of their last six matches in the competition.

Cagliari vs Atalanta Prediction

Atalanta have an impressive squad at their disposal and have thrived under Gian Piero Gasperini's tutelage. The likes of Teun Koopmeiners and Gianluca Scamacca can be effective on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Cagliari remain on the edge of the relegation zone but have managed to improve in recent weeks. Atalanta are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-3 Atalanta

Cagliari vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Teun Koopmeiners to score - Yes