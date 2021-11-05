Cagliari vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Atalanta take on Cagliari on Saturday. Atalanta are in impressive form this season and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Cagliari are rooted to the bottom of the Serie A standings and have endured a dismal campaign so far. The Sicilian outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat against Bologna and will need to bounce back in this match.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been excellent this season. La Dea were held to a 2-2 draw by Manchester United in their previous game and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Cagliari vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

Atalanta have a decent record against Cagliari and have won 15 out of 32 matches played between the two teams. Cagliari have managed 11 victories in this fixture and will need to step up in this match.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in February this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Atalanta. Cagliari gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Cagliari form guide in the Serie A: L-L-L-W-D

Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: D-W-D-W-L

Cagliari vs Atalanta Team News

Cagliari have a point to prove

Cagliari

Cagliari have a few injuries to account for with Marko Rog, Sebastian Walukiewicz, and Leonardo Pavoletti ruled out at the moment. Dalbert and Kevin Strootman are also struggling with their fitness and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Marko Rog, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Dalbert, Kevin Strootman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Martin Caceres

Atalanta need to win this game

Atalanta

Matteo Pessina, Berat Djimsiti, and Robin Gosens are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Jose Luis Palomino served his suspension against Lazio and will be available for selection.

Injured: Matteo Pessina, Berat Djimsiti, Robin Gosens, Hans Hateboer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cagliari vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Cagliari Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alessio Cragno; Charalampos Lykogiannis, Diego Godin, Andrea Carboni, Gabriele Zappa, Nahitan Nandez; Alessandro Deiola, Kevin Strootman, Razvan Marin; Leonardo Pavoletti, Joao Pedro

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Juan Musso; Marten de Roon, Jose Luis Palomino, Merih Demiral; Joakim Maehle, Teun Koopmeiners, Remo Freuler, Davide Zappacosta; Josip Ilicic, Mario Pasalic, Duvan Zapata

Cagliari vs Atalanta Prediction

Atalanta can be unstoppable on their day but are susceptible to the occasional poor result. Gian Piero Gasperini has excellent players at his disposal and will be intent on making a statement of intent this weekend.

Cagliari have struggled to cope with the top flight this season and will need a miracle to avoid relegation. Atalanta are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Cagliari 0-2 Atalanta

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi