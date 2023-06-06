Cagliari vs Bari Prediction and Betting Tips | June 8th 2023

Cagliari will welcome Bari to the Sardegna Arena in the first leg of the Serie B playoffs final on Thursday.

The hosts secured their place in the final with a 3-2 win over Parma. They played out a goalless draw on Sunday, so a 3-2 away win in the first leg was enough for the win. The visitors were held to a 1-1 draw on aggregate by Sudtirol and progressed to the final thanks to their third-place finish in Serie B during the regular season.

The hosts were relegated to Serie B just last season and will look to return to the top flight. The visitors gained promotion from Serie C to Serie B just last season and are hopeful to make it to Serie A for the first time since their restructuring in 2018.

Cagliari vs Bari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 44 times in all competitions since 1956 and will meet for the first time in the playoffs. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 15 wins while the visitors are not far behind with 10 wins. The spoils have been shared 19 times between them, including a 1-1 draw in the league in February.

The hosts suffered just a couple of defeats in Serie B in 2023 and are unbeaten at home since October.

The visitors are winless in their last three away games, suffering defeats in their last two games.

Bari's 1-0 win earlier this season at Thursday's venue was their first away win over the hosts since 2001. They had suffered five back-to-back defeats before the win.

The hosts have won six of their last seven league games, with three clean sheets in that period.

Cagliari vs Bari Prediction

The Isolani have been in solid form recently, recording six wins in their last seven games. At home, they have won their last four games in a row. One of their two home defeats this season came against Bari in September. They have won five of their last six home meetings against the visitors and are expected to have the upper hand in this match.

The Galletti scored just one goal in the semi-finals and made it to the finals thanks to their better performance during the regular season. They have scored one goal apiece in their last five away games against the hosts.

Claudio Ranieri's men have been in solid form at the moment and considering their home advantage, we are backing them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Cagliari 2-1 Bari

Cagliari vs Bari Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cagliari to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Gianluca Lapadula to score or assist any time - Yes

