Cagliari vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19th 2025

The action continues in round seven of the Italian Serie A as Cagliari play host to Bologna at the Unipol Domus on Sunday. Bologna head into the weekend without an away win since beating Empoli 3-0 in the Coppa Italia on April 1 and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Ad

Cagliari were lucky to come away with a point against a wasteful Udinese side just before the international break as both sides played out a 1-1 draw at the Bluenergy Stadium on October 5.

Before that, Fabio Pisacane’s side fell to a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Inter Milan on September 27, a result which saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

Cagliari have picked up two wins and two draws from their six Serie A matches so far to collect eight points and sit 11th in the table, level on points with 12th-placed Udinese.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Bologna picked up their highest win so far this season as they thrashed 10-man Pisa when the two sides met at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium last time out.

With that result, Vincenzo Italiano’s men have gone three straight league matches without defeat, claiming two wins and one draw, having lost two of their opening three games.

This upturn in form has seen Bologna surge into seventh-place in the Serie A standings, level on 10 points with sixth-placed Atalanta, but they could move into third place with all three points this weekend.

Ad

Cagliari vs Bologna Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from the last 34 meetings between the sides, Bologna boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Cagliari have picked up 11 wins in that time, while the two teams have settled for a share of the spoils on eight occasions.

Pisacane’s side have won five of their last six home games against Bologna, with a 2-0 defeat in October 2024 being the exception.

Bologna have failed to win their last eight competitive matches since the second week of April, losing six and claiming two draws in that time.

Ad

Cagliari vs Bologna Prediction

Off the back of an emphatic victory over Pisa, Bologna will journey to the Unipol Domus in high spirits as they look to strengthen their position in the top half of the table.

While we expect Cagliari to put up a fight, we predict Italiano’s men will carry on the momentum from the win over Pisa and secure all three points here.

Ad

Prediction: Cagliari 1-2 Bologna

Cagliari vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bologna to win

Tip 2: First to score - Bologna (Italiano’s men have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games against Cagliari)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of their last five clashes)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More