Cagliari vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21 

Mid-week action in Serie A will see Cagliari host Bologna at the Sardegna Arena.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a morale-boosting 2-0 win away to fellow strugglers Crotone in a relegation six-pointer. Second-half goals from Leonardo Pavoletti and skipper Joao Pedro gave the Sardinians all three points.

Bologna were also impressive in their 2-0 victory over high-flying Lazio. Goals in each half from Ibrahima Mbaye and Nicola Sansone helped Sinisa Mihajlovic's side to the win.

That win helped propel Bologna up to 11th in the table. Cagliari sit in 18th spot, two points from safety, and will need a win to boost their survival hopes.

Mondays are always better after a win at the weekend 😌❤💙#MondayMotivation #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/fRMH9f3dn0 — Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) March 1, 2021

Cagliari vs Bologna head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 26 occasions in the past. Bologna have the slight advantage with 10 wins, scoring 32 goals and conceding 28. Cagliari have eight wins to their name, while eight fixtures in the past ended in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2020 when a five-goal thriller on matchday six was settled with a 3-2 home win for Bologna.

Cagliari's win over Crotone ended a horrendous run of form that had seen them go 16 games without a win. That run stretches back to 25 November 2020.

Bologna have been slightly better and are currently on a run of four games without defeat in all competitions.

Advertisement

Cagliari form guide: W-L-L-L-D

Bologna form guide: W-D-D-W-L

Cagliari vs Bologna Team News

Cagliari

The hosts have Riccardo Sottil ruled out with a thigh injury. Charalambos Lygokianis was sent off for two bookable offenses against Crotone and will be unavailable for selection.

Injury: Riccardo Sottil

Suspension: Charalambos Lygokianis

Bologna

The visitors have several injury concerns ahead of their trip to Cagliari. Fannar Baldursson (muscle), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf), Mitchell Dijks (muscle), Pancrazio Farago (thigh) and Javier Santander (knee) are all unavailable.

Furthermore, left-back Aaron Hickey received a straight red card against Sassuolo and will serve out the second game of his ban.

Injuries: Takehiro Tomiyasu, Mitchell Dijks, Pancrazio Farago, Javier Santander, Fannar Baldursson

Suspension: Aaron Hickey

Cagliari vs Bologna Predicted XI

Cagliari Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Alessio Cragno (GK); Daniele Rugani, Diego Godin, Luca Ceppitelli; Kwadwoh Asamoah, Alfred Duncan, Radja Nainggolan, Razvan Marin, Nahitan Nandez; Joao Pedro, Leandro Pavoletti

Bologna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lucasz Skorupski (GK); Ibrahima Mbaye, Adama Soumaoro, Danilo, Lorenzo De Silvestri; Mattias Svanberg, Nicolas Dominguez; Nicola Sansone, Roberto Soriano, Riccardo Orsolini; Musa Barrow

Advertisement

Cagliari vs Bologna Prediction

Cagliari's morale-boosting victory last weekend could be the shot in the arm their season needs. Bologna have an expansive style that offers opponents opportunities to score. However, the goal-shy hosts might not have the wherewithal to take advantage.

We are predicting a narrow victory for Bologna in addition to a clean sheet for the visitors.

Prediction: Cagliari 0-1 Bologna