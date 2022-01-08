Cagliari vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Fresh off the back of ending their three-game losing streak in Serie A, Bologna visit the Sardegna Arena to face Cagliari on Sunday.

The hosts are unbeaten in each of their last five home games against the visitors and will look to maintain this fine run and pull away from the relegation places.

Cagliari ended their dreadful run in Serie A last Thursday as they claimed a 2-1 victory at Sampdoria.

Prior to that, Walter Mazzarri’s men had failed to win any of their last 11 league games, losing seven and claiming four draws.

However, the result brought no change to the Serie A table as Cagliari are currently 18th on the log, three points behind Spezia just outside the relegation zone.

Like the hosts, Bologna returned to winning ways last time out as they comfortably edged out Sassuolo 3-0 away from home.

Prior to that, they were on a run of three consecutive defeats, scoring three and conceding seven goals in that time.

With 27 points from 19 games, Bologna are currently 11th on the log, level on points with 10th-placed with Hellas Verona.

Cagliari vs Bologna Head-To-Head

Bologna boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 11 wins from the last 28 meetings between the sides. Cagliari have picked up nine wins in that time, while eight games have ended all square.

Cagliari Form Guide: L-W-L-L-W

Bologna Form Guide: W-L-L-L-W

Cagliari vs Bologna Team News

Cagliari

The hosts will be without Kevin Strootman, Sebastian Walukiewicz and Marko Rog, who have all been sidelined through injuries. Keita Baldé is on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Nahitán Nández will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Kevin Strootman, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Marko Rog

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Keita Baldé, Nahitán Nández

Bologna

Jersy Schouten and Kingsley Michael are both recuperating from muscle and back injuries and are out of contention for the game. Musa Barrow and Ibrahima Mbaye are both on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. There have been multiple cases of COVID-19 in the Bologna squad with the likes of Gary Medel, Aaron Hickey and Nicolas Viola testing positive for the virus.

Injured: Jersy Schouten, Kingsley Michaelare

Unavailable: Musa Barrow, Ibrahima Mbaye, Gary Medel, Aaron Hickey, Nicolas Viola

Suspended: None

Cagliari vs Bologna Predicted XI

Cagliari Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alessio Cragno; Andrea Carboni, Luca Ceppitelli, Gabriele Zappa; Dalbert Henrique, Nahitan Nandez, Alessandro Deiola, Alberto Grassi, Raoul Bellanova; Damir Ceter, Joao Pedro

Bologna Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Lukasz Skorupski; Adama Soumaoro, Kevin Bonifazi, Arthur Theate; Nicolas Dominguez; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Roberto Soriano, Mattias Svanberg, Riccardo Orsolini; Diego Falcinelli, Marko Arnautovic

Cagliari vs Bologna Prediction

Both sides will be in sky-high spirits after securing victories last time out. While Bologna have been the better side for most of the season, they head into the game with several key players missing.

We predict a cagey affair with both sides settling for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-1 Bologna

Edited by Peter P