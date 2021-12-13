Cagliari vs Cittadella prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2021-22

The Coppa Italia returns this week and will see Cagliari host Serie B side Cittadella at the Unipol Domus on Wednesday.

Cagliari beat Pisa 3-1 in the previous round of the cup competition.

Goals from Razvan Mari and Alessandro Deiola alongside an own goal from Antonio Carraciolo gave the Rossoblu a three-goal lead in the first half. Gaetano Masucci then scored a consolation goal for Pisa in the second half.

Cagliari made it to the last 16 of the tournament last season and will be looking to replicate that and go even further this time around.

Cittadella beat Monza 2-1 on home turf in their opening Coppa Italia game. Orji Okwonkwo and Mamadou Tounkara both scored either side of a Carlos Augusto strike for the visitors.

Cittadella failed to make it past the second round of the domestic cup competition last season. They will be hoping for better luck this campaign as they test their mettle against top-flight opposition on Wednesday.

Cagliari vs Cittadella Head-to-Head

The game on Wednesday will be the very first meeting between Cagliari and Cittadella. Both teams will be aiming to win to advance in the tournament.

The hosts are currently struggling with their league assignments and will be hoping to find better luck in the Coppa Italia.

Cagliari Form Guide (All Competitions): L-D-D-D-D

Cittadella Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-D-D-D

Cagliari vs Cittadella Team News

Cagliari

Marko Rog, Paolo Farago, Sebastian Walukiewicz and Kevin Strootman are all out with long-term injuries and will not be available for selection on Wednesday. Nahitan Nandez is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Marko Rog, Paolo Farago, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Kevin Strootman

Doubtful: Nahitan Nandez

Suspended: None

Cittadella

Mirko Antonucci came off injured in the visitors' last game and is set to miss out on Wednesday's clash. Mamadou Tounkara and Orji Okwonkwo are also injured.

Injured: Mirko Antonucci, Mamadou Tounkara, Orji Okwonkwo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cagliari vs Cittadella Predicted XI

Cagliari Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alessio Cragno; Diego Godin, Andrea Carboni, Martín Cáceres; Raoul Bellanova, Răzvan Marin, Alessandro Deiola, Alberto Grassi, Dalbert Henrique; Keita Baldé, Joao Pedro

Cittadella Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Elhan Kastrati; Amedeo Benedetti, Davide Adorni, Domenico Frare, Alessandro Mattioli; Simone Branca, Nicola Pavan, Alessio Vita; Christian D'Urso; Giacomo Beretta, Enrico Baldini

Cagliari vs Cittadella Prediction

Cagliari were beaten 4-0 by Inter Milan in their last game, ending a four-game streak of draws and extending their winless run to nine games. They will be hoping for better luck in the cup competition.

Cittadella, on the other hand, are flying high in Serie B at the moment. They are unbeaten in their last seven games, scoring at least one goal in each of those encounters. Despite their good form, we expect the visitors to fall short against top-flight opposition on Wednesday.

Prediction: Cagliari 2-1 Cittadella

