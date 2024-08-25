Cagliari vs Como Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26, 2024

Cagliari and Como set out in search of their first win of the Serie A campaign when they square off at the Sardegna Arena on Monday (August 26). Gli Isolani are unbeaten in three home games against Cesc Fabregas’ Como.

Cagliari were guilty of a wasteful display in front of goal, as they played out a goalless draw with AS Roma in their Serie A curtain-raiser last Sunday. That followed a 3-1 victory over Serie B side Carrarese in their Coppa Italia opener on August 12, courtesy of a first-half brace from Roberto Piccoli and Matteo Prati’s 71st-minute strike.

Cagliari will look to improve on their performance from last season, where they finished 16th in Serie A, just one point above the relegation zone.

Como, meanwhile, were denied a dream start to life in the big leagues, as they suffered a 3-0 hammering against Juventus in their season opener last Monday.

Before that, Fabregas’ side were dumped out of the Coppa Italia in the first round on August 11, getting beaten 4-3 on penalties by Sampdoria following a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time.

Como have come into the new term following an impressive 2023-24 campaign, finishing second in Serie B to secure promotion to the top flight.

Cagliari vs Como Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cagliari have won four of their last 10 meetings with Como, losing three.

The hosts have lost once in eight Serie A home matches, winning two, since February.

Como are winless in four competitive away games, losing twice, since beating Feralpisalo 5-2 on April 20.

Cagliari vs Como Prediction

Como have endured a stuttering start to the new campaign and will head into Monday’s game in search of a pick-me-up. Fabregas' side have brought in several new faces to bolster their squad in reent weeks, so they should hold Cagliari to a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-1 Como

Cagliari vs Como Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six encounters.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two teams.)

