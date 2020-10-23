Cagliari vs Crotone prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21 season

Cagliari host promoted side Crotone at the Sardegna Arena on Sunday morning hoping to continue their winning run in Serie A.

Gli Isolani overcame Torino in a thrilling game last weekend to secure their first victory of the campaign and now face a Rossoblu side who are still winless in their Serie A return.

Back in the top-flight after two seasons, they lost the first three games to Genoa, AC Milan, and Sassuolo, conceding 10 goals in the process, but caused a stir by holding the mighty Juventus to an unlikely 1-1 draw last weekend.

Yet, Crotone are languishing 19th in the table, one of the only two sides still to register a win this season, whereas Cagliari are up in 13th.

Cagliari vs Crotone Head-To-Head

The sides have clashed several times in the past, including in Serie B, but their record in recent times shows that Cagliari have dominated this fixture, winning five of the last six games against Crotone.

They last met in the top-flight during the 2017-18 season, with the Islanders claiming a 1-0 victory at home before the return leg in Crotone ended in a 1-1 draw.

Cagliari Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W

Crotone Form Guide (all competition): L-L-L-D

Cagliari vs Crotone Team News

Veteran centre-back Diego Godin might be unavailable for Cagliari as he continues to struggle with muscle fatigue, while Luca Ceppitelli is out of contention with a thigh problem. Gaston Pereiro appears to be a long-term absentee after sustaining a metatarsal injury at the start of the season.

Injured: Diego Godin, Luca Ceppitelli, and Gaston Pereiro

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Crotone will have Ahmad Benali and Emmanuel Riviere back for selection, though 22-year old midfielder Niccolo Zanellato tested positive for COVID-19 recently, and will be sidelined.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Niccolo Zanellato

Cagliari vs Crotone Predicted XI

Cagliari (4-4-2): Alessio Cragno; Gabriele Zappa, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Ragnar Klavan, Charalampos Lykogiannis; Nahitan Nandez, Razvan Marin, Marko Rog, Riccardo Sottil; Joao Pedro, Giovanni Simeone.

Crotone (5-3-2): Alex Cordaz; Pedro Pereira, Lisandro Magallan, Luca Marrone, Sebtastiano Luperto, Arkaduisz Reca; Salvatore Molina, Luca Cigarini, Milos Vulic; Junior Messias, Simeone Nkwanko.

Cagliari vs Crotone Prediction

Both teams showed considerable improvement last weekend, so expect a tightly-contested game. However, Cagliari will feel confident of coming out on top given the fact that their front-two are firing at the moment.

Prediction: Cagliari 2-1 Crotone