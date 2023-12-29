Cagliari vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | December 30th 2023

Cagliari and Empoli close out the year on Saturday when they go head to head in a Serie A bottom-of-the-table clash at the Unipol Domus Stadium.

Claudio Ranieri’s men head into the game unbeaten in four consecutive home matches and will look to generate some momentum ahead of a crucial second half of the season.

Cagliari were left empty handed once again as they fell to a 2-0 loss against fellow bottom-dwellers Hellas Verona last weekend.

Ranieri’s side have now lost three of their last four matches, with a 2-1 home victory over 10-man Sassuolo on December 11 being the exception.

After two consecutive defeats of their travels, Cagliari now return home, where they are unbeaten in their last four matches, claiming three wins and one draw since October’s 4-1 loss to AS Roma.

Elsewhere, Empoli failed to find their feet last time out when they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Lazio at the Carlo Castellani Stadium.

Aurelio Andreazzoli’s men have now gone five consecutive games without a win, losing three and claiming two draws since a surprise 1-0 victory over Napoli on November 12.

With 12 points from 17 matches, Empoli are currently 19th in the Serie A table, one point and one place below Saturday’s hosts.

Cagliari vs Empoli Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 19 meetings between the sides, Empoli boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Cagliari have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Empoli are unbeaten in their last four games against Ranieri’s men, claiming two wins and two draws since a 3-2 loss in May 2017.

Cagliari have won all but one of their last four home matches, with a 1-1 draw against Monza on November 26 being the exception.

Empoli have failed to win their last five league outings, picking up just two points from the last 15 available since mid-November.

Cagliari vs Empoli Prediction

Cagliari and Empoli know Saturday’s result could prove pivotal in their quest for survival and we expect them to take the game to each other. Cagliari’s home advantage gives them a slight edge and we fancy them claiming all three points, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Cagliari 2-1 Empoli

Cagliari vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Cagliari to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in five of Empoli’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last 10 meetings between the sides)