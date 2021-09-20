Cagliari vs Empoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Cagliari will trade tackles with Empoli for three points at the Sardegna Arena on Wednesday in a matchday five fixture in Serie A.

The home side come into the game on the back of a thrilling 2-2 draw away to Lazio on Sunday. Joao Pedro and Keita Balde scored second-half goals to help the Sardinians take the lead before a late goal from Danilo Cataldi saw the hosts snatch a point.

Empoli were on the end of a 3-0 thrashing by Sampdoria on home turf. Francesco Caputo scored a brace to help the visitors secure all three points.

That defeat left the Tuscany outfit in 17th spot, just one point above the relegation zone. Cagliari sit in 19th place with two points from four matches, making this a relegation six-pointer.

Cagliari vs Empoli Head-to-Head

Empoli have had nine wins from their last 17 matches against Cagliari. Three matches ended in a draw while the hosts were victorious on five occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in a Serie A fixture in January 2019 when they could not be separated in a 2-2 draw at Wednesday's venue.

The hosts are yet to register a victory in the league this term. Empoli's sole win since their return to the top-flight came in a shock 1-0 away victory over Juventus.

Cagliari form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-W

Empoli form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-W

Cagliari vs Empoli Team News

Cagliari

The hosts have been beset by several fitness issues and currently have several players on the treatment table. Paolo Pancrazio Farago (hip), Diego Godin (knee), Kevin Strootman (thigh), Damir Ceter (thigh), Riccardo Ladinetti (muscle) and Marko Rog (ACL) are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Paolo Pancrazio Farago, Diego Godin, Kevin Strootman, Damir Ceter, Riccardo Ladinetti, Marko Rog

Suspension: None

Empoli

Riccardo Fiamozzi (muscle) and Lorenzo Tonelli are the only injury concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: Riccardo Fiamozzi, Lorenzo Tonelli

Suspension: None

Cagliari vs Empoli Predicted XI

Cagliari Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alessio Cragno (GK); Andrea Carboni, Luca Ceppitelli, Charalampos Lygogiannis; Dalbert, Razvan Marin, Nahitan Nandez, Alessandro Deiola, Martin Caceres; Keita Balde, Joao Pedro

Empoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guglilmo Vicario (GK); Riccardo Marchizza, Sebastian Luperto, Ardian Ismajli, Petar Stojanovic; Nicolas Haas, Samuele Ricci, Liam Henderson; Nedim Bajrami, Patrick Cutrone, Leonardo Mancuso

Cagliari vs Empoli Prediction

Given what is at stake, both sides are likely to apply more caution to their otherwise expansive play to avoid dropping points to a relegation rival.

Despite this, Cagliari's defensive struggles mean both sides are likely to have several chances and we are predicting a share of the spoils in a thrilling encounter.

Prediction: Cagliari 2-2 Empoli

