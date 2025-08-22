Cagliari vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2025

The 2025-26 edition of Serie A kicks off with a set of matches this weekend as Cagliari lock horns with an impressive Fiorentina side in an important clash at the Stadio Unipol Domus on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Cagliari vs Fiorentina Preview
Fiorentina finished in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. La Viola eased past Polissya Zhytomyr by a 3-0 margin in the Europa Conference League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.
Cagliari, on the other hand, finished in 15th place in the league table last season and have struggled to make an impact this year. The home side defeated Virtus Entella on penalties in the Coppa Italia last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Cagliari vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Fiorentina have a good recent record against Cagliari and have won 22 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cagliari's 10 victories.
- Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last nine matches against Cagliari in Serie A and have won each of their last four such games in the competition.
- The last 21 matches between Cagliari and Fiorentina in Serie A have witnessed seven victories apiece for both teams and seven draws.
- Fiorentina and Cagliari are set to face each other in their opening games of a Serie A campaign for only the second time in their history, with the previous such game taking place in the 1994-95 season and ending in a 2-1 victory for Fiorentina.
- Cagliari have played out draws in their last four opening games of the Serie A season.
Cagliari vs Fiorentina Prediction
Fiorentina have come into their own over the past year and will look to take it up a notch in the coming months. Albert Gudmundsson and Robin Gosens have been impressive for La Viola and will look to make their mark this weekend.
Cagliari have struggled in Serie A in recent months and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Fiorentina are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Cagliari 0-2 Fiorentina
Cagliari vs Fiorentina Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No
Tip 3: Fiorentina to keep a clean sheet - Yes