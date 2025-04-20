Cagliari vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21, 2025

The action continues in round 33 of Serie A as Cagliari and Fiorentina square off at the Unipol Domus on Monday. Raffaele Palladino’s visitors are unbeaten in seven matches across competitions.
Cagliari failed to pull clear of the relegation zone, as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Inter Milan at the San Siro on Sunday. Davide Nicola’s side are winless in seven of eight league games — losing four — with a 3-0 victory over Monza on March 30 being the exception.
Cagliari have picked up 30 points from 32 games to sit 15th in the standings, six points above the dreaded bottom three.
Fiorentina, meanwhile, booked their spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-finals following a 2-2 draw with Celje in midweek to complete a 4-3 aggregate victory. Palladino’s men turn their attention to Serie A, where they are on a four-game unbeaten run, winning two, since a 2-1 defeat to Napoli on March 9.
Fiorentina have picked up 53 points from 32 matches to sit eighth in the standings, three points behind sixth-placed Lazio in the Conference League qualifying spot.
Cagliari vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Fiorentina have 21 wins from their last 41 meetings with Cagliari, losing 10.
- Cagliari are on a three-game losing streak against Palladino’s men and are winless in eight encounters, losing five, since a 5-2 win in November 2019.
- Fiorentina are winless in four away league matches, losing three, since February.
Cagliari vs Fiorentina Prediction
Buoyed by their impressive Conference League victory, Fiorentina return to league action with high spirits as they continue their push for European football. Palladino’s men head into the game as the more in-form side and should heap more misery on the inconsistent hosts.
Prediction: Cagliari 0-2 Fiorentina
Cagliari vs Fiorentina Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win
Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in five of Fiorentina’s last seven matches,)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in their last six meetings.)