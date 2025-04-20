Cagliari vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21, 2025

The action continues in round 33 of Serie A as Cagliari and Fiorentina square off at the Unipol Domus on Monday. Raffaele Palladino’s visitors are unbeaten in seven matches across competitions.

Cagliari failed to pull clear of the relegation zone, as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Inter Milan at the San Siro on Sunday. Davide Nicola’s side are winless in seven of eight league games — losing four — with a 3-0 victory over Monza on March 30 being the exception.

Cagliari have picked up 30 points from 32 games to sit 15th in the standings, six points above the dreaded bottom three.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, booked their spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-finals following a 2-2 draw with Celje in midweek to complete a 4-3 aggregate victory. Palladino’s men turn their attention to Serie A, where they are on a four-game unbeaten run, winning two, since a 2-1 defeat to Napoli on March 9.

Fiorentina have picked up 53 points from 32 matches to sit eighth in the standings, three points behind sixth-placed Lazio in the Conference League qualifying spot.

Cagliari vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fiorentina have 21 wins from their last 41 meetings with Cagliari, losing 10.

Cagliari are on a three-game losing streak against Palladino’s men and are winless in eight encounters, losing five, since a 5-2 win in November 2019.

Fiorentina are winless in four away league matches, losing three, since February.

Cagliari vs Fiorentina Prediction

Buoyed by their impressive Conference League victory, Fiorentina return to league action with high spirits as they continue their push for European football. Palladino’s men head into the game as the more in-form side and should heap more misery on the inconsistent hosts.

Prediction: Cagliari 0-2 Fiorentina

Cagliari vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in five of Fiorentina’s last seven matches,)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in their last six meetings.)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More