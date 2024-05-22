Cagliari vs Fiorentina Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | Serie A 2023-24

The 2023-24 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Cagliari lock horns with an impressive Fiorentina side in an intriguing clash at the Sardegna Arena on Thursday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Fiorentina are in eighth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best over the past year. La Viola held Napoli to a 2-2 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Cagliari, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The away side eased past Sassuolo by a comfortable 2-0 scoreline last week, securing their Serie A stay next season as a result.

Cagliari vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

Fiorentina have a good recent record against Cagliari and have won 19 out of the last 39 matches between the two teams. Cagliari have managed 10 victories against Fiorentina and will look to improve their record in this fixture.

Cagliari form guide: W-L-D-L-D

Fiorentina form guide: D-W-D-L-W

Cagliari vs Fiorentina Team News

Cagliari

Alberto Dossena is serving a suspension at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Nahitan Nandez and Jakub Jankto are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Nahitan Nandez, Jakub Jankto, Antoine Makoumbou

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alberto Dossena

Fiorentina

Riccardo Sottil is injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Andrea Belotti and Jonathan Ikone have recovered from their knocks and will be available for selection.

Injured: Riccardo Sottil

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cagliari vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Cagliari Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Scuffet; Zappa, Obert, Mina, Augello; Deiola, Sulemana; Prati, Shomurodov, Gaetano; Lapadula

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Terracciano; Dodo, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Arthur; Gonzalez, Beltran, Ikone; Nzola

Cagliari vs Fiorentina Prediction

Fiorentina have been in impressive form over the past year but will need to make a few amends ahead of this fixture. The likes of Nicolas Gonzalez and Jonathan Ikone can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Cagliari have improved in recent weeks but will be up against a formidable opponent in this clash. Fiorentina are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-3 Fiorentina