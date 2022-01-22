Cagliari vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Fiorentina take on Cagliari on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Cagliari are in 18th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best this season. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat against AS Roma last weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. La Viola thrashed Genoa by a 6-0 margin in their previous game and will want a similar result this weekend.

Cagliari vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

Fiorentina have a good record against Cagliari and have won 15 out of 31 matches played between the two teams. Cagliari have managed eight victories against Fiorentina and will need to be at their best on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in October last year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Fiorentina. Cagliari struggled on the day and will need to prove a point this weekend.

Cagliari form guide in the Serie A: L-W-W-L-L

Fiorentina form guide in the Serie A: W-L-D-D-W

Cagliari vs Fiorentina Team News

Cagliari have a point to prove

Cagliari

Cagliari have a few injuries to account for with Kevin Strootman, Sebastian Walukiewicz, and Christian Oliva ruled out at the moment. Leonardo Pavoletti and Andrea Carboni are serving suspensions and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Christian Oliva, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Luca Ceppitelli, Matteo Lovato, Kevin Strootman

Suspended: Leonardo Pavoletti, Andrea Carboni

Unavailable: Alessio Cragno, Keita Balde, Alessandro Deiola

Fiorentina have a good squad

Fiorentina

Marco Benassi and Lucas Martinez Quarta are injury concerns for La Viola and will not be able to play a part in this match. Sofyan Amrabat is on international duty at the moment and will be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Marco Benassi, Lucas Martinez Quarta

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Sofyan Amrabat

Cagliari vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Cagliari Predicted XI (4-4-2): Boris Radunovic; Charalampos Lykogiannis, Giorgio Altare, Edoardo Goldaniga, Gabriele Zappa; Nahitan Nandez, Riccardo Ladinetti, Dalbert, Razvan Marin; Gaston Pereiro, Joao Pedro

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano; Nikola Milenkovic, Igor, Cristiano Biraghi, Alvaro Odriozola; Lucas Torreira, Joseph Alfred Duncan, Giacomo Bonaventura; Jonathan Ikone, Nicolas Gonzalez, Dusan Vlahovic

Cagliari vs Fiorentina Prediction

Fiorentina have excellent players in their ranks but have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency this season. The likes of Vlahovic and Saponara can make a mark on their day and will need to step up in this fixture.

Cagliari are two points away from safety at the moment and cannot afford another string of poor results in the Serie A. Fiorentina have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-3 Fiorentina

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi