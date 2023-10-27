Cagliari vs Frosinone Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29th 2023

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Cagliari and Frosinone go head-to-head at Sardegna Arena on Sunday.

The hosts are amongst two other sides who are yet to win a league game this season and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run.

Cagliari failed to get their season up and running as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Salernitana at the Stadio Arechi last Sunday.

They have failed to taste victory in the 2023-24 Serie A campaign, picking up three draws and losing six matches of their opening nine matches.

Claudio Ranieri’s side are currently rooted to the bottom of the league table, having picked up just three points from the first 27 available.

Elsewhere, Lecce were denied consecutive wins for the first time this season as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Bologna at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium.

This followed a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Hellas Verona on October 8 which saw their three-game winless run come to an end.

With 12 points from nine matches, Eusebio Di Francesco’s team are currently 12th in the Serie A table, level on points with Monza.

Cagliari vs Frosinone Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Cagliari and Frosinone claiming one win each in their previous five meetings.

Di Francesco’s men have managed just one win in their last five away matches while picking up two draws and losing twice since mid-September.

Cagliari are without a win since their return to the Italian top flight, losing six and claiming three draws in their nine Serie A games so far.

Frosinone are without an away win in the league this season, having lost twice and picked up two draws in their first four games on the road.

Cagliari vs Frosinone Prediction

While Frosinone have struggled for consistency, they will be backing themselves against a floundering Cagliari side who have failed to find their footing this season.

However, we predict Ranieri’s side will take the positives from last Sunday’s result and hold out for another share of the spoils.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-1 Frosinone

Cagliari vs Frosinone Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of their last five clashes)