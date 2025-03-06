Cagliari vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | March 7th 2025

Cagliari will welcome Genoa to Sardegna Arena in Serie A on Friday. The hosts have six wins from 27 league games and are in 15th place in the league table, three below the Grifone.

Gli Isolani are winless in their last three games, suffering two consecutive losses. They met Bologna last week and fell to a 2-1 away defeat. Roberto Piccoli broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute and Riccardo Orsolini bagged a second-half brace to help Bologna register a comeback win.

The visitors are winless in their last two league games. After a 1-0 loss to league leaders Inter Milan last month, they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Empoli last week. Johan Vásquez equalized in the 84th minute, with fellow defender Aarón Caricol providing the assist.

Cagliari vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 77 times across all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings with 28 wins for either side and 21 games ending in draws.

Three of their last five meetings have ended in draws, including a 2-2 stalemate in the reverse fixture in November.

The Isolani have won just one of their last 10 league meetings against the visitors while suffering six losses.

Genoa are winless in their five Serie A away games in 2025, suffering three defeats.

Cagliari have failed to score in three of their last six league outings. They have registered one win in that period.

Gli Isolani have failed to score in two of their last four home meetings against Il Grifone, while keeping one clean sheet.

Cagliari have outscored the visitors 27-25 in Serie A this season, though the visitors have the better defensive record, conceding seven fewer goals (35).

Cagliari vs Genoa Prediction

The Isolani have won just one of their last six league games while suffering four losses. They have seen conclusive results in their last seven home games, suffering four losses. They have won just four of their last 19 meetings against the visitors, with all wins registered at home.

Zito Luvumbo did not participate in training and is a confirmed absentee here. Kingstone Mutandwa is also in the recovery process. Florinel Coman is likely to fill in for Luvumbo here.

The Rossoblù have suffered three losses in Serie A in 2025, with all three registered in away games. They have kept clean sheets in seven of their last 10 meetings against the hosts and will look to build on that form.

Patrick Vieira will be without the services of Mattia Bani, Vitinha, Morten Thorsby, Honest Ahanor, and Mario Balotelli due to injuries. Ruslan Malinovskyi was on the bench last week and might get the nod to start.

Considering the current goalscoring form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-1 Genoa

Cagliari vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

