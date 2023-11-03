Cagliari vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5th 2023

Cagliari will host Genoa at the Unipol Domus on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign.

The home side have endured a rather torrid return to the Italian top-flight, although results have begun looking up of late. They picked up a memorable 4-3 comeback victory over fellow newly-promoted side Frosinone last weekend, scoring four times in the final 25 minutes of the game to overturn a three-goal deficit.

Cagliari sit 19th in the league table with six points from 10 games. They are just two points above last-placed Salernitana and will be looking to widen that gap this Sunday.

Genoa have also had their struggles since their return to Serie A this season but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. They picked up a narrow 1-0 win over Salernitana in their last league outing, following that up with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Reggiana in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.

The visitors sit 14th in the Serie A standings with 11 points from 10 games. They will be looking to build on their newfound form when they play at the weekend.

Cagliari vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 72 meetings between Cagliari and Genoa. The hosts have won 27 of those games while the visitors have won two fewer.

There have been 20 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

The visitors are undefeated in their last seven games in this fixture.

The hosts have failed to score any goals in their last three games in this fixture.

Cagliari have the worst defensive record in the Italian top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 21.

Only three of Genoa's 11 league goals this season have come on the road.

Cagliari vs Genoa Prediction

Cagliari are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their nine games prior. Their latest result saw them end a four-game winless run on home turf and they will look to build on that this weekend.

Genoa have also won their last two games after winning just one of their previous seven. They have, however, lost three of their last four away outings and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-0 Genoa

Cagliari vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cagliari to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last seven matchups)