Cagliari vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Cagliari welcomes Genoa to the Sardegna Arena on Saturday for their final Italian Serie A game of the season.

The hosts will aim to maintain their impressive run of results, while the visitors will look to quickly move on from last week’s defeat to Atalanta.

Cagliari upset AC Milan’s chances of a top-four finish when they held the Rossoneri to a goalless draw at the San Siro Stadium last time out. This was Cagliari’s second straight goalless draw in the league.

Leonardo Semplici's men have picked up four wins since their 1-0 loss to Inter Milan and have gone seven games without tasting defeat.

Their fine form has helped them secure safety this season. They sit 16th in the league table, five points above the drop zone and two points behind Saturday’s visitors.

Genoa 3-4 Atalanta FT:



◎ Four goals from substitutes

◎ Six different nationalities scoring

◎ Seven goals in total



Just another bonkers Atalanta game. pic.twitter.com/sZmVkOdG0T — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) May 15, 2021

Genoa, on the other hand, head into this game off the back of last week's 4-3 defeat at the hands of Atalanta.

Gian Piero Gasperini's men raced to a 4-1 lead by the 51st minute, before Goran Pandev and Eldor Shomurodov were on target to reduce the deficit to one goal.

With 39 points from 37 games, Genoa are in 14th place on the log, two places above their 2019-20 campaign finish.

Cagliari vs Genoa Head-To-Head

A look at past meetings between the two teams shows the results have been evenly split in this fixture. Both sides have picked up 15 wins from 33 meetings, while three games have ended in draws.

Their last meeting came back in January, when Mattia Destro’s 10th-minute strike gave Genoa a slender 1-0 win.

Cagliari Form Guide: W-D-W-D-D

Genoa Form Guide: W-L-L-W-L

Cagliari vs Genoa Team News

Cagliari

The hosts will be without Riccardo Sottil (muscle), Sebastian Walukiewicz (back), Arturo Calabresi (thigh) and Marko Rog (ACL) through injuries. Gaston Pereiro will also miss the game as he is in isolation after contracting COVID-19.

Injured: Riccardo Sottil, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Arturo Calabresi, Marko Rog

COVID-19: Gaston Pereiro

Suspended: None

Genoa

Meanwhile, Milan Badelj (muscle), Davide Biraschi (muscle), Domenico Criscito (calf) and Luca Pellegrini will be unable to feature for the visitors due to injuries.

Injured: Milan Badej, Davide Biraschi, Domenico Criscito, Luca Pellegrini

Suspended: None

Cagliari vs Genoa Predicted XI

Cagliari Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alessio Cragno,; Gabriele Zappa, Luca Ceppitelli, Diego Godin, Charalampos Lykogiannis; Razvan Marin, Alfred Duncan; Nahitan Nandez, Radja Nainggolan, Joao Pedro; Leonardo Pavoletti

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mattia Perin; Andrea Masiello, Ivan Radovanovic, Edoardo Goldaniga; Paolo Ghiglione, Kevin Strootman, Milan Badelj, Miha Zajc, Davide Zappacosta; Gianluca Scamacca, Mattia Destro

Cagliari vs Genoa Prediction

While Cagliari have struggled for most of the campaign, they have experienced an upturn in form in recent weeks. They will take on an inconsistent Genoa side and will feel confident of grabbing the desired result.

We predict that Cagliari will finish their season in this fine form and claim all three points.

Prediction: Cagliari 2-1 Genoa