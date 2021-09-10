Cagliari vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Two teams in search of their first Serie A win of the season, Cagliari and Genoa face off at the Sardegna Arena on Sunday.

The hosts will be aiming to get one over their visitors after losing each of their three previous meetings.

Cagliari were denied their first win of the season last time out when they fell to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of AC Milan.

In a one-sided affair at the San Siro, former Chelsea man Olivier Giroud scored a first-half brace to inspire the Rossoneri to their second win on the spin.

This followed a 2-2 home draw against Spezia in their Serie A curtain raiser two weeks ago.

Leonardo Semplici’s side have now failed to pick up a win in their last five league games, picking up three draws and losing two.

Meanwhile, Genoa were condemned to a second straight defeat last time out when they lost 2-1 at home to Napoli.

Fabian Ruiz and Andrea Pentagna scored either side of Andrea Cambiaso’s equalizer to hand Luciano Spalletti’s men all three points.

This was followed by a disappointing 3-2 defeat at the hands of second tier side Alessandria when they faced off in a friendly fixture last Saturday.

Davide Ballardini’s men have now failed to pick up a point in their last three games in all competitions and will be looking to end this poor run.

Cagliari vs Genoa Head-To-Head

Genoa have a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 16 wins from their 34 previous meetings. Cagliari have picked up one fewer win, while three games have ended in draws.

Cagliari Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-W

Genoa Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-L

Cagliari vs Genoa Team News

Cagliari

The hosts will be without the services of Riccardo Ladinetti, Marco Rog, Paolo Farago and Diego Godin, who have all been sidelined through injuries. Alessio Cragno has returned to training and could feature in this match.

Injured: Riccardo Ladinetti, Marco Rog, Paolo Farago, Diego Godin

Suspended: None

Genoa

The visitors will be without Mattia Bani and Francesco Cassata, who have been ruled out with calf and knee injuries respectively.

Injured: Mattia Bani, Francesco Cassata

Suspended: None

Cagliari vs Genoa Predicted XI

Cagliari Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alessio Cragno; Martin Caceres, Dalbert, Andrea Carboni; Gabriele Zappa, Răzvan Marin, Kevin Strootman, Alessandro Deiola, Dalbert; João Pedro, Leonardo Pavoletti

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Davide Biraschi, Zinho Vanheusden, Domenico Criscito; Stefano Sabelli, Mohamed Fares, Milan Badelj, Hernani Junior, Andrea Cambiaso; Goran Pandev, Felipe Caicedo.

Cagliari vs Genoa Prediction Prediction

Both sides have begun the new season on the back foot and are currently in the bottom half of the table. Cagliari have been in decent form at home, picking up two wins and one draw from their last three outings. We predict they will keep up this form and end their losing streak against the visitors.

Also Read

Prediction: Cagliari 2-1 Genoa

Edited by Shardul Sant