Cagliari vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1st 2024

Cagliari will host Hellas Verona at the Unipol Domus on Monday in another round of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign.

The home side have had their struggles in the league this season and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone with less than 10 games left to play. They were beaten 1-0 by Monza in their last match and could have no real complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target throughout the match.

Cagliari sit 16th in the Serie A table with 26 points from 29 games. They are level on points with their midweek opponents in 15th place and will leapfrog them with a win on Monday.

Hellas Verona have not fared any better than their midweek opponents and are currently fighting to retain their top-flight status for a sixth consecutive campaign. They were beaten 3-1 by an in-form AC Milan outfit in their game before the international break, with Tijjani Noslin's second-half strike ultimately proving to be a mere consolation goal.

Cagliari vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 63 meetings between Cagliari and Verona. Both sides have won 23 games apiece while their other 17 matchups have ended in draws.

The visitors are winless in their last eight league games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2018.

The home side have scored just once in their last four games in this fixture.

Verona have scored 26 goals in the Serie A this season. Only last-placed Salernitana (23) and Empoli (22) have scored fewer.

Cagliari have conceded 50 goals in the Italian top-flight this season, the highest of any team outside the drop zone.

All but one of the Isolani's six league wins this season have come on home turf.

Cagliari vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Cagliari's latest result ended a four-game unbeaten streak and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They have lost just two of their last 10 home matches and will be hopeful of a positive result on Monday.

Verona, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a run of back-to-back victories and they will be looking to respond next week. They have, however, won just one away game since last September and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-0 Hellas Verona

Cagliari vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cagliari to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)