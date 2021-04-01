Cagliari vs Hellas Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Relegation-threatened Cagliari welcome Hellas Verona to the Sardegna Arena on Saturday in a round 29 Serie A clash.

The Sardinians are in 18th place, a point behind Torino who have a game in hand. Verona, meanwhile, are comfortably in mid-table, with 38 points enough for them to occupy ninth place.

Cagliari's 3-1 loss to Juventus at home midway through March was expected. However, the Isolani were abject in their relegation six-pointer against Spezia ahead of the international break.

Cagliari saw a late equalizer ruled out by VAR but they barely deserved anything from their 2-1 loss away to Spezia.

Hellas Verona suffered three consecutive losses ahead of the international break.

They first lost to Milan at home by a 0-2 scoreline, before suffering late heartbreak in a 2-3 loss away to Sassuolo.

A 2-0 loss at home to Atalanta followed, with Ivan Juric glad to see the international break for once.

Cagliari vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head

Hellas Verona have had the edge over Cagliari in the last 10 games between the two teams, winning five and drawing two.

Cagliari's three wins have all come at home, with Verona last triumphing in Sardinia in the 2014-15 Serie A season.

The pair last met in December, with Cagliari earning a 1-1 draw away from home.

Cagliari form in Serie A : L-L-D-W-W

Hellas Verona form in Serie A : L-L-L-W-D

Cagliari vs Hellas Verona Team News

Cagliari

Leonardo Simplici continues to be without Marko Rog. Riccardo Sottil has returned to training but is still a doubt for this game. Luca Ceppitel also carries a minor knock, but the rest of Simplici's squad is fully fit.

Injured: Marko Rog, Matteo Tramoni

Doubtful: Riccardo Sottil, Luca Ceppitelli, Alessandro Tripaldelli

Suspended: None

Hellas Verona

Ivan Juric saw Koray Gunter recover during the international break, but Ebrima Colley and Ronaldo Vieira are still out injured. Pawel Dawidowicz is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards.

Injured: Ebrima Colley, Ronaldo Vieira

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Pawel Dawidowicz

Cagliari vs Hellas Verona Predicted XI

Cagliari Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alessio Cragno (GK); Ragnar Klavan, Diego Godin, Daniele Rugani; Nahitan Nandez, Alfred Duncan, Radja Nainggolan, Razvan Marin, Charalambos Lykogiannis; Joao Pedro, Leonardo Pavoletti

Hellas Verona XI (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri (GK); Giangiacomo Magnani, Koray Gunter, Federico Ceccherini; Marco Faraoni, Miguel Veloso, Adrien Tameze, Federico Dimarco; Antonin Barak, Mattia Zaccagni, Kevin Lasagna

Cagliari vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Hellas Verona's record in Sardinia, coupled with their poor form, could see Cagliari pull off an upset here. Ivan Juric will need Kevin Lasagna to be at his best to get anything out of this game.

We expect Cagliari to surprise Verona, with the home side grabbing a hard-fought draw.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-1 Hellas Verona