Cagliari vs Hellas Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

In Serie A action this weekend, Cagliari will host Hellas Verona at the Unipol Domus on Saturday afternoon.

Cagliari are struggling for form at the moment and are set to battle for survival in the final weeks of the league campaign. After their impressive 1-0 victory over Sassuolo, they lost 1-0 to fellow relegation battlers Genoa in their next game.

Cagliari sit 17th in the league table with 28 points from 34 games. They are just three points above the drop zone and will look to widen that gap with a victory on Saturday.

Hellas Verona, meanwhile, have had mixed results of late, picking up two wins, two draws and two losses in their last six games. They played out a 1-1 draw against Sampdoria last time out, with Gianluca Caprari scoring a second-half equaliser against his parent club.

The visitors sit ninth in the Serie A standings with 49 points. They are seven points behind the European spots and will look to return to winning ways this weekend to keep their continental ambitions alive.

Cagliari vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will mark the 20th meeting between Cagliari and Verona. The hosts have won six of their previous matchups, while Verona have won two more than Cagliari. Five of their meetings have ended in draws, including their most recent clash, which ended goalless.

Cagliari Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-L.

Hellas Verona Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-D.

Cagliari vs Hellas Verona Team News

Cagliari

Matteo Lovato, Kevin Strootman and Nahitan Nandez are out injured.

Injured: Matteo Lovato, Kevin Strootman, Nahitan Nandez.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Hellas Verona

The visitors are set to be without the services of Pawel Dawidowicz and Ivor Pandur this weekend, as the trio are injured. Alessandro Berardi is doubtful.

Injured: Pawel Dawidowicz, Ivor Pandur.

Doubtful: Alessandro Berardi.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Cagliari vs Hellas Verona Predicted XIs

Cagliari (3-5-2): Alessio Cragno; Andrea Carboni, Luca Ceppitelli, Giorgio Altare; Dalbert, Alessandro Deiola, Alberto Grassi, Razvan Marin, Raoul Bellanova; Keita Balde, Joao Pedro.

Hellas Verona (3-4-3): Lorenzo Montipo; Federico Ceccherini, Koray Gunter, Nicolo Casale; Darko Lazovic, Ivan Ilic, Adrien Tameze, Davide Faraoni; Antonín Barak, Gianluca Caprari, Giovanni Simeone.

Cagliari vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Cagliari have lost six of their last seven games and have failed to score any goals in four of those outings. Their last home game saw them end a five-game winless run at the Unipol Domus. They will now look to build on that this weekend.

Hellas Verona are unbeaten in back-to-back outings and have lost just two of their last ten in the league. The visitors should come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Cagliari 0-1 Hellas Verona.

