Cagliari vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th February 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Cagliari take on Maurizio Sarri's Lazio side in an important encounter at the Sardegna Arena on Saturday.

Cagliari vs Lazio Preview

Cagliari are currently in 18th place in the Serie A standings and have struggled to make an impact in the league this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 4-0 defeat at the hands of AS Roma last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table and have not been at their best over the past year. The Biancocelesti suffered a 3-1 defeat against Atalanta in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Cagliari vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have an impressive recent record against Cagliari and have won 24 out of the last 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cagliari's eight victories.

Cagliari are winless in their last 17 matches against Lazio in the Serie A - their longest such run against a single opponent actively playing in the competition.

Lazio have won eight of their last nine matches against Cagliari in the Serie A and have scored a total of 18 goals in these games.

Cagliari have lost each of their last four matches at home against Lazio in the Serie A and have failed to find the back of the net in their last two such games.

Cagliari have lost their last three matches in the Serie A and have conceded a total of nine goals during this period.

Lazio have lost six of their 11 matches away from home in the Serie A this season.

Cagliari vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have impressive players in their ranks but have not made an impact on the domestic front this season. Ciro Immobile and Felipe Anderson can be effective on their day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Cagliari have struggled in the Serie A and have a mountain to climb for the remainder of the season. Lazio are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-3 Lazio

Cagliari vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ciro Immobile to score - Yes